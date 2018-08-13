Cross River Govt. increases NYSC members’ allowance— 13th August 2018
Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has increased the monthly allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state from N3,100 to N5,000.
Ayade made the announcement on Monday at the closing ceremony for the 2018 `Batch B’ Orientation Course at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Obubra Local Government Area of the state.
The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Asu Okang, said that the upward review became necessary following the high cost of goods and services in the country.
According to him, the increase will spur corps members in the state to give in their best in service and community development.
“Dear corps members, I must salute you for the successful completion of your three weeks orientation programme which I believe was interesting.
“I am happy to announce to all of you that we have increased your monthly allowance from N3,100 to N5,000 starting from your batch,’’ he said.
He described corps members as trustees of the nation, noting that their valid contributions in all sectors of the economy cannot be underestimated.
“Since the creation of Cross River, the largest contributor to the socio-economic development of the state is the NYSC.
“This is evident in the kind of Community Development Services provided by members of the corps across the state.
“While we continue to appreciate your predecessors for making historical landmark in the state, I charge you to outshine their legacies by going the extra mile towards supporting the dream of a new Cross River.
“We are also confident that as the cloud of the next general elections begin to gather, your neutrality will help in giving the guarantee for free, fair and credible elections,’’ he said.
Ayade assured the corps members of adequate security in the state, urging them to live in harmony with their employers and host communities.
The NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Ambekemo Eniola, in her address, urged the corps members to accept their posting across the state in good faith.
Eniola charged them to protect the image of the scheme wherever they may find themselves.
She lauded the camp commandant and all relevant security agencies for maintaining peace and order during the period of the orientation.
Cross River Govt. increases NYSC members' allowance— 13th August 2018
