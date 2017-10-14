Crocodile Smile II: We won’t vaccinate people, says Army
— 14th October 2017
From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
The Nigerian Army has said that the military exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile II is to increase the operations of the Nigerian Army in the Niger Delta region.
The Army also reacted to the report of a vaccination which caused pandemonium in Yenagoa.
The Brigade Commander, 16 Brigade, Brig- Gen Kevin Aligbe who said the operation was to increase the rhythm and mileage of the army in the Niger Delta maintained that there was no need for the people to panic.
Aligbe spoke Saturday during the environmental exercise by the 16 Brigade as part of the activities for the period of the operation and said the Army would maintain professionalism during the exercise.
“Operation crocodile smile II is intended to increase the rhythm of our combat operations in the creeks and land based activities. At the end of the day the operational skills of all those participating will be sharpened and of course we would have gained more mileage. Of course, a lot resources have been given to the army headquarters to boost what we are doing.
He said apart from the routine activities in the creeks, rivulets and all land patrols, confidence building and all of that, the military decided to undertake some communities’ relation activities to bridge the gaps between the army and the immediate communities where they reside.
On the reported vaccination, Aligbe who noted that the Army has no intention of conducting a vaccination since it is not part of its medical outreaches noted that its medical outreaches are not forced on people.
‘‘During our outreach, we do not do vaccinations, we do not do immunization; we do basic medical checks and then offer medical materials to individuals that need them and it not by force. You will be surprised that in this time and age when you have social media that not even a shadow of the called people dressed in military uniform were caught on camera, especially with everybody having a cell phone that has camera in it. Not even one school, not anywhere the same message, the same rumour that was heard in other states, but unfortunately was replicated here in Yenegoa, yesterday and caused a lot of apprehension but as leaders we must stay on the part of truth in making sure that the services that is expected of us is delivered to the people. That is the professional responsibility that we have to the community where we reside and so our business.”
There is nothing call vaccination- they are not health ministry, not health agency etc. It is biological weapon attack. Declaration of the said operation crocodile smile, is declaration of war against south west natives and south south natives. The fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria are cowards- that is why they are waging war in disguise against south- the touts are afraid of south, that is why they do not openly declare the war. As I already said, it is up to natives of south west and south south to follow the path of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, defend their existence securities and freedom under Niger Delta Republic and Oduduwa Republic or remain in the bondage of the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria and suffer in this 21st century world. It is illiterate military circle of north led by the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria are behind the disguised war against south- which they will meet their fate as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned. All the bandits want is to go on to plunder oil, gas etc. of southern natives. South feed north and it is over as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned. The enemy will soon start to sell their gun etc. to feed. God Is With Us!!!
Please take your immunization and vaccinations to the North and IDP camps where diseases are ravaging the people and medical care is urgently needed. School children in Biafra land do not need to be vaccinated and immunization is not by force and at gun-point. This is sinister and satanic. You are evil.
Military said it is not by force. So why the news that soldiers were forcing the Vaccines on school children at Ozubulu Anambra State that led teachers and children to start jumping fence to escape the forceful vaccination? People are speculating that it is dangerous chemicals they were using. Using military force on children as against the rule suggest ill intention. There is an urgent need for proper investigation on the Anambra incidence.