Crocodile  Smile II: Stop militarizating Niger Delta  – PANDLEAF

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum (PANDLEAF) has  described the militarization of some regions of the nation by the federal government as unwarranted.

PANDLEAF, which spoke in Port Harcourt, Sunday, after electing its national executives, added that the launch of Operation Crocodile Smile II in the Niger Delta does not tell good of the government.

President of the body, Richard Akinaka, speaking after his inauguration, noted that, if there were issues of insecurity, that the police and the State Security Service should be deployed, adding that the nation was under civilian rule and not military.A

kinaka noted that there would have been a near civil war situation in the South-East because of the Operation Python Dance in the area, stressing that it was not too good having too much military on the streets.

He further called on President Muhammadu Buhari to realize that he was a civilian president and stop using the military in the security of the nation.

PANDLEAF President also noted that the president had a military background and knew  professional rules of engagement.
He said, “You must understand the nature of the president we have. He has military background and a leader can only be who he is in his general actions. The militarization of the areas is the nature of the kind of president we voted for.

 “The military operations are only steering up further agitation among the people. Having soldiers all over the streets does not tell good of the security of our people. We have the police and the DSS to provide security in a democratic setting.

“If not God’s intervention, we would have had a civil war situation in the South East. Having too many soldiers on the streets of our country is not too good. President should understand that he is now a civilian president and he should do more with the police”.

Akinaka also urged  pro-Biafra to shun their agitations for secession, as it was not the best option to Nigerian challenges, adding that the strength of the nation is in unity.

He further advocated for regional government, adding that when states and regions are allowed to control their resource that there would be fair competition on development.

Post Views: 40
  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th October 2017 at 3:30 pm
    Clerk and PANDEF sold south south to the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria. Clerk led the meeting etc. that withdrew the October 1st 2017 Niger Delta Republic declaration in line with Republic Of Biafra which is a Sovereign State from October 1st 2017. I made it clear that if south south and south west fail to declare their Republics with effect from October 1st 2017, the enemy will attack south south and south west. The enemy’s attack has begun. The only thing that will end the enemy’s attack is Niger Delta Republic of south south and Oduduwa Republic of south west. Biafra is now a Sovereign State with interim government. Biafra will feed the enemy with conflicts till the last enemy vacates Biafran Territorial Sovereign State- dead or alive. As I already said, south feed north- it is over as far as Biafra is concerned. South has capabilities and capacity to annihilate the enemy in one night- only coordination is needed. It is either south south and south west defend their existence securities and freedom under Niger Delta Republic and Oduduwa Republic with all supports at their disposal or remain in the bondage of the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria and suffer in this 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 15th October 2017 at 3:44 pm
    Illiterate military circle of north led by the fallen caliphate is behind the disguised war against south, which south of Biafra of south east, Niger Delta of south south, Oduduwa of south west has the capabilities and capacity to annihilate the enemy in one night- only coordination is needed. South feed north- it is over. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 15th October 2017 at 4:44 pm
    Only coordination is needed now and strike down every northerner in military, police, dss etc., to defend existence securities and freedom of southern natives in 21st century world under Biafra of south east, Niger Delta of south south, Oduduwa of south west, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. God Is With Us!!!

