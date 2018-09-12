– The Sun News
Croatia suffer worst ever defeat with Spain mauling

Losing a World Cup final can’t be easy, but just how damaging it could be to a side was on full display in Croatia’s crushing defeat at the hands of Spain.

Croatia followed their World Cup heartbreak with a lacklustre 1-1 friendly draw against Portugal last week, but in their first competitive match since the 4-2 defeat at the hands of France, Zlatko Dalic’s side set an unwanted record with the 6-0 loss at the hands of Spain in the UEFA Nations League – the biggest defeat in the country’s history by a distance.

The previous worst loss for the nation came in 2009 in a World Cup qualifying match against England when the side suffered a 5-1 loss at Wembley.

READ ALSO Ex-Manchester City, Juventus striker Bojinov joins home side, Botev

That match marks the only other time in history that Croatia have fallen by more than three goals, with the side having suffered five losses by three goals in their history.

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio was the man of the moment for Spain, scoring once and setting up four more in Luis Enrique’s second match in charge, and Croatia had no answer for the Spanish star on the night.

The match also kept Spain’s perfect record when playing against Croatia star Luka Modric.

The Real Madrid star has now lost all three matches he’s played against Spain in his career.

Spain return to the pitch in a month to face Wales in a friendly before return to Nations League action against England.

Croatia will also be back in action in October, but face another tough test against the Three Lions on their return to the pitch

 

