Croatia sacks coach

Ognjen Vukojevic has been sacked by the Croatian Football Federation for publishing a politically-charged video on social media following the penalty shootout win over Russia, just days before the World Cup semi-final against England.

Former Croatia international Vukojevic, who had been working as a coaching assistant, recorded a video with defender Domagoj Vida after the game in which both men dedicated the Croatia’s victory to Ukraine – a clear reference to the country’s long-running political conflict with Russia that centres on the disputed territory of Crimea.

In a video posted to Facebook and subsequently uploaded to YouTube, Vida shouted “Glory to Ukraine!”, a chant widely used during the 2014 revolution that drove Ukraine’s pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych from power and since adopted by Ukrainian ultra-nationalists, while Vukojevic added: “This victory is for Dynamo [Kiev] and Ukraine.”