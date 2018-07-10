Croatia sacks coach— 10th July 2018
Ognjen Vukojevic has been sacked by the Croatian Football Federation for publishing a politically-charged video on social media following the penalty shootout win over Russia, just days before the World Cup semi-final against England.
Former Croatia international Vukojevic, who had been working as a coaching assistant, recorded a video with defender Domagoj Vida after the game in which both men dedicated the Croatia’s victory to Ukraine – a clear reference to the country’s long-running political conflict with Russia that centres on the disputed territory of Crimea.
In a video posted to Facebook and subsequently uploaded to YouTube, Vida shouted “Glory to Ukraine!”, a chant widely used during the 2014 revolution that drove Ukraine’s pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych from power and since adopted by Ukrainian ultra-nationalists, while Vukojevic added: “This victory is for Dynamo [Kiev] and Ukraine.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
The powerful dominant forces in the 2018 FIFA World Cup9th July 2018
-
-
Dele Alli: England battle- ready for Croatia9th July 2018
Latest
Customs intercepts truck carrying 200,000 live ammunitions in Niger— 10th July 2018
John Adams, Minna The Nigeria Customs Service officials in Niger State has intercepted a truck loaded with 200,000 live ammunitions. The Onitsha-bound Lveco truck with Lagos registration number AKD 904 X was intercepted at Wawa-Babana area of the state, a border town with Benin Republic. Parading the driver of the truck and his accomplice in…
-
Military releases 184 underage Boko Haram suspects— 10th July 2018
UNICEF lauds release Doris Obinna and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military said the 184 child and teenage Boko Haram suspects released to the United Nations were combatants, informants and suicide bombers for the armed group. Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Rogers Nicholas, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur…
-
Plateau: Build trauma centre for traumatised IDPs, NMA tells FG— 10th July 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau State, has urged the Federal Government to establish a trauma healing centre for traumatised and agonised women, children and the aged persons who went through terror during the attacks allegedly orchestrated by Fulani herdsmen in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state. The NMA Chairman, Dr….
-
Nigeria has 5.5% fertility rate, says population commission— 10th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja National Population Commission (NPC) said said Nigeria has fertility rate of 5.5 percent, indicating an average of six children per Nigerian woman. This, he said, was fueled by stagnation of modern Contraceptive Prevalent Rate (mCPR) of 10 percent over the last two decades, with unmet need for family planning at 16 percent….
-
We’ll investigate Adeosun’s exemption certificate, says NYSC— 9th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that though the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, applied for an Exemption Certificate, it would, however, investigate the origin of the purported one in question. The Finance Minister has been linked with multiple forgery including an NYSC Exemption Certificate. In…
-
Entertainment
Lessons I learnt from my heartbreak experience- Gloria Okafor, actress— 9th July 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Gloria Okafor is a Nollywood actress and producer. This lovable Nnewi-born role interpreter made her acting debut in God of Shiloh and went on to excel in Public Wife. In this interview, Okafor share lessons she learnt from her heartbreak experience, among other issues. Enjoy it. How long have you been in…
South-West Report
Osun guber: Crisis hits APC— 9th July 2018
There’s nothing like that – Commissioner Ismail Omipidan A fresh crisis is brewing in Osun State’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged plan by Governor Rauf Aregbesola to dump his Chief of Staff, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his Commissioner for Finance, Bola Olabamiji. Oyetola, who is a cousin to former Lagos State governor…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
Thugs, police invade The Sun office over phantom levies, threaten to shoot staff— 9th July 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba Thugs numbering over 10 and accompanied by four gun-wielding policemen from the Central Police Station, Aba, last Friday, raided the Aba office of The Sun Newspaper, under the guise of collecting phantom levies for the Aba South Local Government Area, in Abia State. This is even as the policemen that came with…
-
Features
Pain, anguish in Onitsha, Awka as ban on commercial motorcyclists takes effect— 8th July 2018
Govt. has packaged better alternative for the operators, citizenry – Adinuba, Information commissioner Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Implementation of the ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial passenger service, which took off on July 1, which was a Sunday, first hit people going to church in Awka and Onitsha. Ordinarily,…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
Sorrow, tears for hoteliers, brothel keepers— 9th July 2018
…As govt demolishes illegal guest houses in Maiduguri Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The broad horizontal blade in front of the bulldozer smashed through the centre of a big building, which had, for decades, served as a hotspot for revellers and fun-seekers at Galadima in the heart of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. Within minutes, the structure,…
Education Review
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
As 2019 general election approaches— 10th July 2018
Steve Obum Orajiaku While some aspiring and existing politicians have slightly begun to roll out their drums in preparation for the next senatorial, gubernational and presidential elections in Nigeria, I deem it necessary, among other equally important national issues, to dwell on election affairs ahead of the national exercise in this article. Without doubt, the…
Columnists
-
Brother, you want more wives, don’t you?— 9th July 2018
Tony Iwuoma I got into a fight with one of my dear friends recently. The cause of the brouhaha centered around a post advocating polygamy Christians, which he forwarded to me. The offensive post had copious scriptural quotations from both the Old and New Testaments, justifying polygamy, which the writer believes is the ‘leeway’ for Christians…
-
The politicianisation of Gen Buhari— 9th July 2018
Michael Bush In the run-up to the 2003 presidential election, when the man who was then addressed as Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) first indicated interest in returning to power as a civilian, there existed not one clairvoyant in the country. No one foresaw that he would need until his fourth attempt to succeed, nor that…
-
Nigeria’s embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty— 9th July 2018
Casmir Igbokwe Last Wednesday, Ahmed set himself ablaze. That was at Omole Phase 1 area of Lagos. Hardship was purportedly the main cause. Said to be a barber in his 20s, the young man had sustained third-degree burns before passersby could rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital. But there were reports that he…
-
Between Rwanda and Nigeria— 9th July 2018
Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo Our trip to Rwanda was supposed to be a red-eye shuttle. The mission seemed easy: To arrive Rwanda on Friday evening, rest, meet President Paul Kagame the following morning and deliver a proposal to invite him to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s flagship “State of the States” conference expected to hold in November, go…
-
Why many married people are lonely— 8th July 2018
Bisi Daniels In Nigerian polygamous marriages and in those where the men seem to be licensed to engage in extramarital affairs, the lonely population could be higher. According to Wikipedia, loneliness is a complex and usually unpleasant emotional response to isolation or lack of companionship. Loneliness typically includes anxious feelings about a lack of connectedness…
-
“No darling, don’t scowl at me, I didn’t get you high last night”— 8th July 2018
Efe Anaughe “Going somewhere?” Dennis said from the dark shadows of the night. I stopped in my track, feeling trapped. “Actually, I and the girls have an outing tonight,” I stammered. “Dressed like that?” He asked huskily, caressing me with his eyes while he looked me over. “It’s a theme thing,” I said defensively feeling…
-
Before you commit suicide; read this— 8th July 2018
Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo Prof Alex Lickerman in his famous treatise and didactic book, enumerated the “ 6 reasons why people commit suicide” as follows: 1) They are depressed. 2) They are psychotic. 3) They are impulsive. 4) They are crying for help, and don’t know how else to get it. 5) They have a…
-
Withering civility— 8th July 2018
The world is hurting and civility is hurting even more. The contention for the soul of humanity is at its peak, as infamously averred by former apartheid President of South Africa, Pieter Botha in 1985: “This uprising will bring out the beast in us.” The truth is that adversity is no excuse for badness. If…
-
Senate, judiciary and the media— 8th July 2018
It’s been an interesting week. Finally, the much-awaited blockbuster movie, heralding the fall of the ruling All Progressives Con- gress (APC) is out. If you haven’t secured your copy yet, visit the next newsstand and get all the juicy details. But no one is really shocked. Political pundits saw this eclipse coming. On Tuesday, the…
-
A land flowing with death and sorrow— 8th July 2018
Funke Egbemode Those who died are still dead and the cows that were stolen have still not been recovered. Whether 300 or 20,000 cows, whether more people died under PDP or APC, the sad fact remains that our land is flowing with innocent blood of the young, the pregnant, the weak, the elderly and plenty…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply