The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is a World Cup Super Fan
12th July 2018 - Organic farming advocates task Nigerians on good health, hospitality business
12th July 2018 - Kylie Jenner is Officially the Wealthiest Self-Made Woman in Her Family
12th July 2018 - Bayelsa elders urge S’ South govs to back Dickson on Restructuring
12th July 2018 - Inclusiveness key to good governance, stability – Kwara gov.
12th July 2018 - Kachikwu moves to resolve Delta APC crisis
12th July 2018 - JAMB recorded drop in exam malpractices in 2018 UTME
12th July 2018 - Athletics championship: Jim Ovia, others for Delta fund raising
12th July 2018 - Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage
12th July 2018 - Fayemi warns Ekiti varsity VC, INEC over alleged vote manipulation plot
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is a World Cup Super Fan
Croatia President

Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is a World Cup Super Fan

— 12th July 2018

Newsweek

If Croatia is on the field playing for the World Cup, there’s a good chance Croatia  President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is somewhere in the stadium watching and cheering for her team.

During the team’s last game, the quarterfinal against Russia, she was seated up in a box with the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The pair shook hands after goals and even after the conclusion of the hard-played match, which Croatia won in extra time.

Grabar-Kitarović’s Facebook page is a mix of photos and videos of her sporting Croatia jerseys, celebrating in the team’s locker room at the games in Russia and her performing her duties as the country’s president.

Grabar-Kitarović is 50 years old, according to her official biography, and was elected Croatia’s fourth president in January 2015. She is the first woman to ever hold the title of president for the eastern European country. Prior to becoming Croatia President, she was the first woman to ever hold the title of assistant secretary general for public diplomacy in NATO.

Croatia President attended multiple universities in Europe as well as the United States and was awarded a Fulbright scholarship for pre-doctoral research on international relations and security policy at George Washington University in the U.S., according to her presidential biography.

She’s held multiple roles that involved her with Croatia’s diplomatic connections to other countries throughout the world including in North America in her role as the Ambassador of Croatia to the U.S

Grabar-Kitarović speaks English, Spanish and Portuguese fluently in addition to her native Croatian and has an understanding of Italian, French and German as well. Croatia also has a prime minister who is in charge of the government while the president leads the parliament and is the head of state.

“The President of the Republic of Croatia represents and acts on behalf of the Republic at home and abroad, ensures the regular and balanced functioning and stability of the government, and is responsible for the defence of the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Croatia,” reads the section of the Croatian Government’s website detailing the duties of the president. “The Presidential office is the highest office in the Republic of Croatia.”

Croatia was set to play England Wednesday night in Russia, or 2 p.m. EDT in the U.S. and Grabar-Kitarović will likely be looking on from the stands. If the team gets another win she might even do another victory dance like the one she broke out during Croatia’s win over Russia.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ORGANIC

Organic farming advocates task Nigerians on good health, hospitality business

— 12th July 2018

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A coalition of organic farming advocates, on Wednesday, converged in Lagos to discuss the way forward on how to promote healthy ecosystem and hospitality business at this year’s National Organic Agriculture Business Summit. The event was held at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. According to the country’s Director of Ecological Organic Agriculture…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa elders urge S’ South govs to back Dickson on Restructuring

    — 12th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa Elders Forum has called on the governors of the South-South geopolitical zone of the country to give sustained support to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, in the intensified campaign for restructuring of the Nigerian Federation. The Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Forum, Chief Francis Doukpola, said in a statement that it…

  • KWARA

    Inclusiveness key to good governance, stability – Kwara gov.

    — 12th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State says inclusiveness was critical to ensuring good governance and stability in Nigeria. Governor Ahmed made the remarks during an interaction with traditional rulers from Kwara South senatorial district of the state, on Wednesday, at the Government House, Ilorin. He said that inclusiveness was essential not only…

  • KACHIKWU

    Kachikwu moves to resolve Delta APC crisis

    — 12th July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has waded into the factional crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a view to reconciling the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor factions before the 2019 general elections. The latest move by Kachikwu followed his…

  • JAMB

    JAMB recorded drop in exam malpractices in 2018 UTME

    — 12th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it recorded appreciable drop in the number of exam malpractices in the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Compared to 2017 with 2, 508 exam malpractice cases, the Board said it recorded 280 cases in 2018 UTME, indicating a…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share