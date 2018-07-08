The Three Lions found out their opponents after the second semi final match between host country, Russia and Croatia went to a tense penalty shoot-out.

England raced into a 2-0 lead in their quarter final against Sweden after Dele Alli fired the Three Lions ahead with a bullet header.

Headers from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli helped England to a 2-0 win – but the man of the match was keeper Jordan Pickford, who kept Sweden at bay with a number of spectacular saves.

A showdown with Croatia on Wednesday night is all that stands between England and a first World Cup final since 1966.