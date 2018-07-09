The Sun News
HEALTHCARE

C’River govt. revitalises 46 primary healthcare centres within 3 years

— 9th July 2018

NAN

The Cross River Government, on Monday, said it had revitalised 46 Primary Healthcare Centres within three years in order boost health service delivery in the state.

Director-General, Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu, disclosed this at the inauguration of a new centre by the Acting Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, in Calabar.

She said that the revitalisation was carried out with a view to make healthcare service accessible to residents in the state, especially at the rural areas.

“We have revitalised close to 46 primary healthcare centres across the state. A good number of them, over 15 are yet to be inaugurated.

“The facilities in Wanikade and Wanihem communities in Yala Local Government Area of the state are all ready for inauguration.

 

“We have a whole lot, waiting for the governor’s inauguration.

“This shows that the government is committed to delivering quality healthcare to our people even in the most remote areas of the state.

“I am very happy that another primary healthcare centre is being opened today in Cross River. We give all the glory to God and also thank Gov. Ben Ayade.

“This facility is very strategic, the area is densely populated and the road is accessible with tight security network.

“This facility has 10 beds and it is opened to everybody. We have instructed that any woman who come here to deliver will be paid a conditional cash transfer of N2, 000,’’ she said.

The Acting Governor, Prof. Esu, said that the construction of the facility became necessary in order to reduce the rate of maternal death occasioned by poor health facility and lack of adequate medical equipment.

Esu called on women and residents in the area and beyond to take full advantage of the facility, saying the Governor Ayade led-administration places premium on the health of residents.

He said that the state will soon come up with a policy that would ensure that all primary healthcare centres across the state become a priority of the Local Government Administration.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, said that the centre would increase accessibility to quality healthcare delivery in the area.

“Already, Cross River is the safest state where any child can be born in Nigeria; and we are happy that the primary healthcare revitalization is taking place right before our eyes,’’ she said.

Share