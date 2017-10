The Real Madrid player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has clinched the top award as the best FIFA men’s player for 2017 ahead of his bitter rival Lionel Messi.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ronaldo described the event as a great moment of his life, especially his to emergance as the best player in the world

The Real Madrid forward said: “Guys, I’m going to speak first in Portuguese and then in English.

“Thanks a lot for voting for me. I mention Leo and Neymar, great to be here. Real Madrid supporters, my team-mates, my coach, they all support me all year.

“We are in England for the first time and I win consecutive awards. I am really glad, this is a great moment for me. I have fans all over the world.

“I appreciate that. It’s great to be here around great players, I am so happy guys. Thanks and have a great night.”