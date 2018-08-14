Crisis rocks CAN’s Trust Fund, trustees dissolved

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it has dissolved the trustees of its Trust Fund, advising Nigerians, especially Christians in Nigeria and abroad, not to associate with anybody as related to the Trust Fund.

The dissolved trustees were accused of using the CAN brand to solicit funds from Christians in Nigeria and abroad without the consent of the leadership of CAN.

Its Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, said in a statement that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of CAN took the decision to salvage the reputation of CAN and secure the brand of the umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria.

The statement, which was issued, in Abuja, on Monday, further indicated that the decision to dissolve the trustees of the Trust Fund was also in the interest of the affected Christians who were supposed to benefit from the money generated from the Trust fund.

It said its attention was drawn to a publication purportedly signed by the Trust Fund Secretary, Pastor Emmanuel Bosun, requesting financial donations from Christians at home and abroad into a bank account unknown to CAN.

The action, according to CAN, was an indication that the members no longer represent its interest but themselves. It dissociated itself from any organization established by the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF).

Meanwhile, CAN said a new Trustees would soon be constituted to take charge of the affairs of the Trust Fund.