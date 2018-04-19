The Sun News
Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned retrenchment, fraud
Abuja

Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned retrenchment, fraud

— 19th April 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja  

The industrial crisis rocking the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), yesterday, took a new dimension as some top staff of the company have threatened to drag both the Interim Management Team (IMT) and the newly reconstituted board members before the National Assembly and some anti-corruption agencies to right the wrongs in the organisation.

Specifically, the staff said they will no longer fold their arms and watch the execution of what they described as a “conspiracy theory” of the IMT against some top management staff with the aim of perpetuating themselves in office. They added that IMT has gone beyond its mandate.

The FCT Administration had in a letter dated August 29, 2017, signed by the Director of Human Resource Management, Mrs. Amina Abubakar, stated that “the assignment of IMT is ad-hoc in nature meant to serve as a stop gap arrangement in view of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC)’s investigation of the management team of the company and absence of a Board of Directors.

“The assignment was not meant to be permanent and indeed the IMT is not a replacement of the management of the company and certainly there was not an intention for the IMT to earn remuneration equivalent to what is being earned by the management of AICL or its staff,” one the aggrieved staff said.

However, some top management staff of the company have come up with fresh and weighty allegations against the IMT and some board members of the company barely 72 hours after a showdown between the IMT and some staff over alleged planned mass sack of 80 per cent of the company’s personnel.

They alleged that the IMT is doing everything possible, including outright blackmail of personnel, intimidation and juicy offers to induce board members in order to remain in office.

