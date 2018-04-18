The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned mass sack, fraud
18th April 2018 - Secondus, governors, others for Okowa reception in Asaba
18th April 2018 - Yoruba leaders advise members to obtain PVC
18th April 2018 - UEFA president ‘worried’ over use of VAR at World Cup
18th April 2018 - Election 2019: No alternative to Buhari, Lalong – Dangwong
18th April 2018 - Farmers/herdsmen conflict, economic not ethno-religious – expert
18th April 2018 - More countries renew partnership with ECOWAS
18th April 2018 - Commonwealth countries unite against human trafficking, child exploitation
18th April 2018 - Buhari list ways to ease business among commonwealth countries
18th April 2018 - Plateau United commiserates with Kano Pillars over Akilu death
Home / National / Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned mass sack, fraud

Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned mass sack, fraud

— 18th April 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

The industrial crisis rocking the Abuja Investment Company Limited, (AICL), yesterday, took a dangerous dimension as some top staff of the company have threatened to drag both the Interim Management Team (IMT) and the newly reconstituted board members before the National Assembly and some anti-corruption agencies to right the wrongs in the company.

Specifically, the staff said they will no longer fold their arms and watch the execution of what they described as a “conspiracy theory” of the IMT to rubbish some top management staff with the sole aim of perpetuate themselves in office. They added that IMT has gone beyond its mandate.

The FCT Administration had in a letter dated August 29, 2017, and signed by the Director of Human Resource Management, Mrs. Amina Abubakar, stated that “the assignment of IMT is ad-hoc in nature meant to serve as a stop gap arrangement in view of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) investigation of the management team of the company and absence of a Board of Directors.

“The assignment was not meant to be permanent and indeed the Interim Management Team is not a replacement of the management of the company and certainly there was not an intention for the Interim Management Team to earn remuneration equivalent to what is being earned by the management of AICL or its staff,” one the aggrieved staff said.

However, some top management staff of the company have come up with fresh and weighty allegations against the Interim Management Team and some board members of the company barely 72 hours after a showdown between the IMT and some staff over alleged planned mass sack of 80 per cent of the company’s personnel.

They alleged that the IMT is doing everything possible including outright blackmail of personnel, intimidation and juicy offers to induce board members in order to perpetuate themselves in office.

In a petition sent to National Assembly and some anti-corruption agencies and obtained by our correspondent, they alleged that the Head of the Interim Management Team, Dr. Isyaku Bashir, has recommended the immediate sack of all management staff including those recalled and those still on compulsory leave.

The petition further alleged that the IMT head has also recommended the sack of the Chief Executives of the subsidiaries, just as he promised some board members the juicy position of Executive Directors of Abuja Investment Company Limited if the plan is successfully executed.

“He has set up a Strategic Committee to ensure that the Interim Management Team are brought as confirmed management. It is instructive to note that the Board has given anticipatory approval,” the petition alleged.

The petition revealed that the head of the IMT has resorted to intimidation to execute his game plan, stressing that he (Bashir) has called the police to arrest one of the board members he perceive is not cooperating with him because he stood against his plans.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Aderonke Bello

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned mass sack, fraud

— 18th April 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja The industrial crisis rocking the Abuja Investment Company Limited, (AICL), yesterday, took a dangerous dimension as some top staff of the company have threatened to drag both the Interim Management Team (IMT) and the newly reconstituted board members before the National Assembly and some anti-corruption agencies to right the wrongs in the…

  • Secondus, governors, others for Okowa reception in Asaba

    — 18th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and three unnamed governors on the party’s platform are among dignitaries expected at the grand reception for Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa by his people of Delta north senatorial district (Anioma nation) this Saturday in Asaba. Former Economic Adviser to…

  • Yoruba leaders advise members to obtain PVC

    — 18th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Leaders of Yoruba communities in the nineteen northern states, have urged its members to ensure that they obtain their Permanent Voters Card ahead of the forthcoming elections. The President-Generals led by Dr Jamphat Aiyelangbe, gave the advise at their annual general conference held in Sokoto state. They asserted that the voting card…

  • DANGWONG

    Election 2019: No alternative to Buhari, Lalong – Dangwong

    — 18th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos North Central Coordinator of Grassroot Mobilizers for Buhari (GMB) in 2019, Hon. Ayuba Pam Dangwong, has said that there is no alternative to re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State come the 2019 General Elections. He said the All Progressive Congress (APC) inherited the country in 2015 at…

  • Alhassan Mohammed Gani - Herdsmen Farmer CONFLICT

    Farmers/herdsmen conflict, economic not ethno-religious – expert

    — 18th April 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The lingering farmers/herdsmen conflict across the country is not as a result of differences in ethnicity or religion, but fierce competition for access to diminishing land and water resources. This was part of a communique issued on Wednesday at the end of a two-day first national conference on the dynamics of pastoral…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share