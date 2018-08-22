– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - Arsenal fans build title hope on Iwobi 
22nd August 2018 - Serena’s No. 17 seed for US Open
22nd August 2018 - Maradona in s*x scandal 
22nd August 2018 - Wenger hired bodyguard at Arsenal
22nd August 2018 - Crisis resolution: NFF praises Buhari, Osinbajo 
22nd August 2018 - Ortom calls for greater patriotism
22nd August 2018 - FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau
22nd August 2018 - 2019: Chairman, Northern CAN seeks prayers for peaceful election
22nd August 2018 - Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov
22nd August 2018 - Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Crisis resolution: NFF praises Buhari, Osinbajo 
RESOLUTION

Crisis resolution: NFF praises Buhari, Osinbajo 

— 22nd August 2018

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) for the unequivocal resolution of the NFF leadership issue, which enabled Nigeria to avert suspension from international football on Monday.

“The position of His Excellency, and that of the Federal Government, which was conveyed to FIFA by His Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (GCON) has convinced FIFA that Nigeria is indeed ready as ever to follow FIFA’s Statutes.

I want to also use this opportunity to thank the Vice President, who as Acting President, played a very key role in the resolution of the matter.

READ ALSO Pilgrims commend NAHCON, advise on engaging guides to ease communication

“Our appreciation also goes to the Members of the Federal Executive Council, Members of the National Assembly, Heads of the various Security Agencies, Members of the NFF Congress, all our sponsors/partners, football stakeholders, analysts and ball fans who stood solidly by the tenets of association football,” NFF President Amaju Pinnick stated.

Pinnick, also the 1st Vice President of CAF and Member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, disclosed that the immediate focus of the Federation is on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, starting with an away game against Seychelles on 7th September, and with home-and-away matches against Libya in October and another away fixture against South Africa in November.

“We will approach the matches one game at a time. Our objective is not only to qualify for the finals, but for the Super Eagles to also make a meaningful impact at the finals in Cameroon in the summer of next year,” stated Pinnick, who is also President of the AFCON Organizing Committee.

He affirmed also that focus is on the upcoming Women Africa Cup of Nations (scheduled for Ghana in November and for which the Super Falcons, reigning champions, have qualified), as well as the 2019 U20 and U17 Africa Cup of Nations championships billed for Niger Republic and Tanzania respectively.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BENUE GOVERNOR ORTOM

Ortom calls for greater patriotism

— 22nd August 2018

He called on Benue men and women to commit themselves to the sustenance of democracy as well as economic and political stability. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Muslims all over the world mark the Eid el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom has admonished Muslims to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity…

  • SIMON LALONG - FARMING INPUTS

    FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau

    — 22nd August 2018

    “About 6, 670 rice farmers in Plateau State have received… rice farming inputs from the ongoing CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme…” Gyang Bere, Jos The Federal Government has empowered about 6,670  Rice farmers in Plateau State with seedlings, fertilisers, herbicides and other agricultural inputs for maximum production of rice in the country. Governor Simon Lalong made…

  • PRAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTION

    2019: Chairman, Northern CAN seeks prayers for peaceful election

    — 22nd August 2018

    Chairman of Christian Association (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged the Muslim community and Nigerians to pray for peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in 2019. He urged Nigerians, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, to show love for one another and be their brothers’ keepers as Muslims celebrate this year’s  Eid el-Kabir. READ…

  • MIYETTI ALLAH DISOWNS

    Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov

    — 22nd August 2018

    “Abubakar Tsav is not a member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders and he is not an agent. Please Sir, face your problem of payment of your workers.” Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied claims that social critic and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav,…

  • ROAD ACCIDENTS

    Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra

    — 22nd August 2018

    There were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper which collided with 3 tricycles and a Toyota Camry car. Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Not more five persons were yesterday confirmed dead in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident, which occurred along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, involved a Toyota pick…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share