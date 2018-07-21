Crisis rocks Osun APC as party exco, aspirants reject gov primary

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday held its primary election to elect the party’s flag bearer for the September 22 governorship poll amidst sharp division within the leadership of the party in the state. The direct voting system that had been recommended by the State Working Committee and approved by the National Working Committee as announced by the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, last Monday at the national headquarters in Abuja was used for the election. This was in defiance of the plethora of criticisms and protests that had dogged the approval of the voting system, as it was said to be cumbersome and intended to favour a particular government’s anointed candidate.

Few hours to the exercise yesterday, some of the aspirants withdrew from the race. Among them is Moshood Adeoti. A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of his Campaign Organization, Mr Kayode Agbaje, in Osogbo indicated that his withdrawal was based on his resolve to abide by the resolution of the Osun West Senatorial District where he hails from, to dissociate himself from the exercise. The statement also quoted the aspirant who is the current Secretary to the State Government as alleging that the process was faulty as it had already been designed to favour an anointed aspirant. Alhaji Adeoti however informed his teeming supporters that he is still very much in the race to contest and win the governorship election come September 22, 2018.