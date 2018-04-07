The Sun News
Ohanaeze

Crisis hits Ohanaeze as youth wing passes vote of no confidence on Nwodo

— 7th April 2018

Gives him 7-day ultimatum to appear before disciplinary panel

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

A fresh crisis appears to have hit the Igbo apex group Ohanaeze Ndigbo as its youth wing, said that the President General of the body, Chief Nnia Nwodo has lost the leadership mantle he was given and is now  bent on leading Ndigbo  to a political deadend.

They stated this in a statement issued and signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General.

The youths therefore called Ndigbo to rise and stop Nwodo before he commits political suicide that would burn the hands and identities of Ndigbo.

They urged articulate youths and wise elders, as well as technocrats to  rise up to rescue Ohanaeze Ndigbo from Nwodo’s clique and save the Igbo nation from political suicide.

“Imagine, out of 24-man executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nwodo uses  an illegal organ of Forum of States’ Presidents against the Constitution of Ohanaeze to subdue, intimidate and humiliate other Ohanaeze Ndigbo executives members.”

They also alleged that he has formed a cabal, and is now constituting a menace against the democratically-elected members of Ohanaeze youths and women.

According to them,  “the Ohanaeze Youth Wing, OYW, is presently at the receiving end of  Nwodo’s political forays and not in a haste to adopt or support any presidential candidate to avoid a repeat of the Igbo’s 2015  choice that has not done them any good.

“Igbo youths would like to have answers to the gross inequalities in Nigerian nationality, because we believe in popular governance as the name Ohanaeze Ndigbo elicits. We would like the Igbo leaders of thoughts and Southeast Governors to in league with Ohanaeze Ndigbo show the way before we can endorse any presidential candidate.

“We, hereby, pass a vote of no confidence on Chief Nnia Nwodo and his Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidency and  give him seven days to appear before the Ohanaeze disciplinary committee to explain and answer for his political infidelity against Igbo.”

Reacting to the allegations levelled against Nwodo, the General Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Uche Okwukwu said that any decision taken by Ohaneze stands to be ratified by the Imo-Obi, the apex organ of the Igbo, which periodically meet to take decisions that affect the interest of Ndigbo.

“The decision to dissolve the youth and women wing and elect new ones was the decision taken at Ime-Obi, it was not a NEC decision. The youth and women wings have been dissolved and they will soon start selling forms for those who want to contest to come forward and buy forms.

On the issue of giving him an ultimatum to appear before a disciplinary committee, I don’t think that they have the power to do that because they have been dissolved. The youths and women wing of Ohaneze does not exist and so they cannot give ultimatum to anybody to appear before any committee . They are hereby cautioned and told to desist from instigating people, if they  want to contest election , they should wait and buy form when the time comes and if they win, they will be seen as the democratically elected officers of the body”.

