‘Crime Fighter’ presenter, Dr. Tosan drags IGP Idris to court over alleged blacklisting her, outfit

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris was, on Monday, dragged before a Lagos High Court by presenter of popular television programme, Crime Fighters, Dr. Aisha Tosan over a wireless message (signal) reportedly directing all police formations in the country to ostracise her and her company.

In a release issued by Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Esq., on behalf of Dr. Tosan and her outfit, the suit was filed, on Monday, the Plaintiff is asking the court to “issue a declaration that she (Dr. Tosan) is entitled to the exercise of her fundamental rights to freedom of expression, of free speech and the press, that she should not be intimidated or silenced by the IGP through the instrumentalities of the police and that she should not be persecuted for freely expressing her unbiased and objective opinion as a citizen of Nigeria, on a burning national issue.

“She is also asking the court to resrain the IGP and the police from taking any step that may jeopardize her liberty, movement or freedom or the free exercise of her freedom of expression and the dissemination of information, in relation to her trade and practice of journalism, through broadcasting and media campaigns generally.

In the suit filed on her behalf by eminent Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Tosan is contending that the interview that she recently granted to a national newspapers on the controversy that has dogged the police force generally, did not amount to a crime in law, for which the police boss and the police could set the law in motion against her, or for which she could be denied access to police facilities, “since it is a public institution established by law for the protection of the lives and properties of all citizens. She wants the court to determine whether the IGP is empowered in law to ostracise a citizen from relating with or associating with the police, purely for expressing her opinion.

In a 25 paragraph affidavit deposed to in support of her application, Dr. Tosan stated that she was “a top crime correspondent with Vanguard newspapers before she retired to pursue a career in safety measures, effective policing and detection and prevention of crimes. She stated that through her numerous television programmes and media campaigns, she has helped to project the image of the police positively before the public and it will be unfair and unlawful, for the IGP to now seek to gag her through intimidation, with his signal to all police formations not to relate or associate with her.

Dr. Tosan accused the IGP of “not affording her any opportunity of any or fair hearing, in the determination of her civil rights and obligations, before a decision was taken to ostracize her and as such, the said decision amounts to a breach of her fundamental right to fair hearing, guaranteed by the Constituion and the African Charter. She stated further that the police hierarchy, through the Police Service Commission, have since confirmed all that she stated in her interview as true and correct and it will thus be better for the police to address the issues raised in her interview, instead of seeking to intimidate and persecute her as an innocent citizen.”

The details of the reliefs being sought in the suit are as follows: