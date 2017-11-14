The Sun News
Crime: Delta CP canvasses sustainable community policing

From: Ben Dunno, Warri

Delta StatePolice Commissioner, Ibrahim Zanna, has solicited a more proactive method of tackling the menace of crime in the society through a sustainable collaborative efforts between the police and the vigilantes that would enhance effective community policing.

Speaking in an address presented at the flag off/official launching of the Warri Area Command community policing project held at the Government House annex, in Warri, CP Zanna noted that since information was key in the collective efforts to crime prevention only the indigenes are in better position to provide this in their various communities.

According to him, “criminals are not spirits; they are persons we know and therefore, can only be easily identified and exposed to the hands of the law by members of the community they live.”

“Those who conspire and rob, kidnap and even kill our love ones in the pursuit of evil wealth are not stranger. Where they are not strangers, they must have in formats who are our kits-and-kin”.

“To counter this growing ugly trend therefore, all hands must be on deck. By this project, the command is extending an oak-leaf of friendship to all well meaning and responsible citizens of Delta state to embrace this all important project in the effort to build a secure and peaceful state”.

In his speech at the occasion, the Warri Area Commander, ACP Muhammad Shaba, noted that a practicable synergy between the police and other sister security agencies as well as local vigilantes would go a long way in reducing crime waves in the society, especially when it involves more of information sharing.

ACP Shaba who initiated the program under his command in conjunction with members of the Police Community Public Relations (PCRC) in the Warri area,£, noted that “community policing is aimed at empowering and conferring the responsibility of addressing problems in a locality on the inhabitants in conjunction with the police”.

“This partnership embraces rural and urban agencies, businesses, individual citizens, nonprofit groups and the media”, adding that the essence was to ensure community participation in its own policing by working together and mobilizing resources to solve problems affecting public safety.

