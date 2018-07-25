Crime: AIG reads riot act to Commissioners of Police

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Worried by spate of crime in the zone, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin-City, Rasheed Akintunde, has ordered manhunt of bandits perpetrating crime in the zone.

He gave the order during a security meeting with Commissioners of Police under the zone 5 command.

At the meeting attended by the Commissioners of Police Delta, Edo, and Bayelsa states and other senior officers of the zone, the police boss condemned the recent attacks on policemen in Edo and Delta states commands resulting to the death of policemen.

He, therefore, ordered the Commissioners of Police of Edo and Delta states to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crimes, even as he described the situation as appalling.

The AIG, who advised policemen to be security conscious and be professional in the discharge of their duties, warned criminals to steer clear from the zone or would be made to meet their waterloo.

He also warned that the use of illegal firearms remained prohibited and that anyone found in possession of these arms would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said the recent attacks on policemen in different parts of the zone would not deter his men from carrying out their constitutional duties, adding that the zone remains resolute in its fight against crime and criminality.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police also reviewed other crime situation such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and murder in the zone and noted that they have gone down considerably.

He said several arrests, recoveries and tremendous breakthroughs had been made in these areas and commended officers and men of the zone for their tireless efforts even as he urged them not to relent.