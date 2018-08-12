Can you ever go back to your ex?

Did you say go back to my ex? As in my ex? Oh no! That’s a big no because I’ve come a long way, struggling and working hard to survive; and no amount of long epistles can make up for what I passed through. So, I can never go back to him.

Are you in any serious relationship at the moment?

‎ I guess a serious relationship means being engaged to someone of which I’m not. So, I’m free as a bird at the moment, because that finger is still empty, there’s no ring on it yet.

What part of your body attracts men to you most?

I’ll say my gap-tooth and dimple, because I smile a lot. Once men set their eyes on me, they’ll just be blushing, even before seeing my full physique.

As a single mother, how do you juggle parenting and acting?

It’s a lot easier for me because my son is grown up and I have a wonderful family that has been very supportive. My son is very understanding and I make sure I spend most of my free time with him.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

That should be the day I was wearing a short shirt on location. I have a small birthmark at the back of my leg, so a senior colleague looked at me and said ‘don’t you think it’ll be nice if you can bleach a bit?’ While I was still standing there looking surprised, the makeup artist waved at me to come and get my makeup done. So, I sat down and kept thinking about what the man said like ‘is birthmark a taboo?’ Suddenly, the makeup artist said ‘can’t you use cream a bit? Just look at the folds on your neckline!’ Then I said what’s this pressure about bleaching, because I was so confused and embarrassed. But I love my skin colour so much that I can’t trade it for anything.