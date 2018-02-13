Creating post-service benefits for Lagos civil servants

Akintola, Benson -Oke

Organisations which under-prioritise the welfare of their workers do so at the risk of ruining themselves. Indeed, as Marcus Cicero said, “the welfare of the people is the ultimate law.” The truism of this assertion can hardly be denied. As many will readily attest, the Lagos State Government is one of the most notable employers of labour that see the welfare of their employees as of paramount importance. Indeed, the passionate and unrivalled dedication of the government to the welfare of its workforce (both during and after service) cannot be denied by any objective commentator. This is why the government, under the leadership of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, frequently organises trainings that are designed to further explore how to create and implement useful and sustainable post-service benefits for the state’s civil servants.

I am, therefore, very pleased to attend the opening session of this training, to signify and underscore my dogged and irrevocable commitment to brainstorming workshops that are designed to, and are capable of producing groundbreaking and innovative ideas for fulfilling the commitment of the state government to the post-service welfare of its officers.

There are at least three initiatives of the Civil Service Pensions Office for retirees and pensioners. In describing these initiatives and their purport and rationale, I hope that civil servants will be nudged in the direction of crafting and proposing other initiatives that the government may consider for adoption in the quest to further strengthen the welfare system for retirees and pensioners.

I’m Alive is an initiative of the Civil Service Pensions Office directed at enrolling the bio data and finger prints of pensioners under the old scheme of Pay As You Go in order to ascertain those who are alive and, therefore, entitled to receive payments under that scheme. This initiative demonstrates the commitment of the government to ensuring that resources are prudently managed for the benefit of all and sundry and, in particular, for the benefit of retired public servants who have served the state meritoriously.

The I’m Alive initiative is also an example of the commitment of the Lagos State Government to fully integrate technology into governance. This initiative has brought extensive improvement in service delivery at the Civil Service Pensions Office (CSPO) such that, in most cases, pensioners need to bring only their Lagos State Resident Identity Cards to the verification centres in order to revalidate their records. This is made possible because of the connectivity and synergies of government activities among different agencies.

Also, the Biometric Verification Exercise that constitutes a core part of the I’m Alive Initiative has contributed greatly to effective pensions administration in the State and has helped to ensure the prompt payment of monthly pensions for pensioners under the old scheme. Not only this, it has ensured that electronic transfers of monthly pensions are made to the right pensioners under the old scheme.

Furthermore, the initiative provides for adequate arrangements to visit and capture those pensioners known to us to have serious challenges such as health, old age and other related issues that will prevent them from making it to designated centres. The essence of this is to ensure that every living pensioner is not left out of the scheme as non-participation will definitely jeopardize payment of monthly pensions to such pensioners under the old scheme.

The second initiative is the distribution of welfare items to pensioners. This initiative is informed by the commitment of the Lagos State Government to continue to celebrate and appreciate the invaluable contributions made by public servants to the status of Lagos State as a model state and as Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence. By this gesture, the Government demonstrates that this commitment applies to both serving and retired public servants.

Additionally, the gesture aims to bring succour and make life worth more living for pensioners. The State Government, through the Civil Service Pensions Office, will continue to ensure that public service retirees not only get what is due to them statutorily, but also continue to receive the support and assistance that will add value to their lives in retirement.

The third initiative regularly executed by the Civil Service Pensions Office is that of preparing civil servants for eventual retirement and understanding of the trail-blazing contributory pension scheme. As is well known, understanding leads to informed preparation and informed preparation ensures smooth-sailing ventures.

Of course, it is now public knowledge that the approach by Lagos State to pension management is far ahead of other similar efforts in the country so much so that the State has been loudly applauded and severally recognised for its excellence in pension administration, including awards and recognition from the National Pensions Commission.

Civil servants at this training will be led through sessions on the Contributory Pension Scheme under the Pension Reform Act of 2014 and the Retirement Payment Options under the Contributory Pension Scheme, including Annuity & Programmed Withdrawal options. From the materials prepared by the facilitators, you will be led to appreciate the full provisions of the Act which has now been domesticated as a law of Lagos State. This background knowledge is important in order to ensure that your ultimate recommendations are grounded in, and informed by, the applicable laws and regulations.

The domesticated law made Defined Pension Contribution to be compulsory for all employees in the Public Sector and organisations with 15 or more employees in the Private Sector. Organizations with less than three persons and self employed persons are covered under this new law.

Among others, the primary objectives of the new arrangement are:

To establish a uniform set of rules, regulations and standards for administration and payment of retirement benefits in the Public service of the Federation, FCT and the Private sector; To provide for the smooth operations of the Contributory Pension Scheme; To ensure that a retiree receives his retirement benefits as and when due; and To encourage savings culture towards old age.

The law also made provisions for the following: The rates of contributions; Compulsory Group Life Insurance policy; Death and Missing persons; Mode of operation of the Retirement Savings Account; Withdrawal from the Retirement Savings Account; Investment of Pension Funds etc

You will also be led to appreciate the benefits of the Contributory Pension Scheme which include the following: Each employee opens a Retirement Savings Account opened with his/her chosen PFA and is issued a Statement Account on a quarterly basis; The scheme is fully funded as employer and employee contributions are paid promptly into the Retirement Savings Account opened by each employee with his/her chosen PFA; The scheme has in place compulsory group life cover which guarantees the family of the deceased employee a minimum of three times the employee’s annual salary; Each employee determines his/her benefit at retirement based on the balance in the RSA

Government workers and pensioners can make recommendations for fresh initiatives that the government may consider for adoption.

Dr. Akintola, Benson Oke, Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions, delivered this address at a civil service training session.