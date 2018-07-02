How to crash cooking gas price

Adewale Sanyaolu

Despite Nigeria’s over 192 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in gas reserves, the inability of government, stakeholders and investors in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly called cooking gas value chain to crash to price of LPG has become a source of concern to consumers.

CEOs present at the Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), at its annual CEOs’ Breakfast Meeting held in Lagos last year, had noted that though the nation’s total domestic LPG consumption had grown from just below 70,000 tonnes in 2007 to 500,000 tonnes in 2016, the improvement in the domestic consumption of LPG only translated to a per capita consumption of only less than 2.5kg.

This, they said, was low compared to the per capita consumption in selected African countries including South Africa at 7.28kg, Ghana at 9.45kg, and Morocco at 66.27kg.

But the latest intervention by the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to address the challenges of infrastructure, especially at the jetties which are mainly multi-product jetties could be a step in the right direction.

The NLNG as part of efforts to improve the state of infrastructure at the jetties recently committed about N200 million to the rehabilitation of an LPG jetty in Apapa in a bid to address the frequent scarcity of the product which gives some middlemen the opportunity to create artificial scarcity.

Other interventions by NLNG included increase in the domestic supply of LPG to wet the country with product and the plan for a new LPG vessel. All these interventions when completed will ultimately take Nigerians away from the use of dirty fuel such as firewood, charcoal and kerosene.

Infrastructural constraints