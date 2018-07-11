The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Cracks in Ogun APC as ‘aggrieved’ members defect to AD
11th July 2018 - Executive Order: FG, opposition trade tackles
11th July 2018 - Delta: Why I’m backing Okowa – Nwaoboshi
11th July 2018 - Heavy security presence at Benue Assembly as Speaker survives impeachment plot
11th July 2018 - Coalition against Buhari may fail – Fawibe
11th July 2018 - Kwara Police warn landlords, parade 25 suspected armed robbers, cultists
11th July 2018 - Philosophising religion and Nigerian nation (2)
11th July 2018 - Reactions to my polygamy series (2)
11th July 2018 - Media and development challenge in Nigeria at a time of crisis (2)
11th July 2018 - Standard-bearer, not flag-bearer
Home / National / Cracks in Ogun APC as ‘aggrieved’ members defect to AD
OGUN

Cracks in Ogun APC as ‘aggrieved’ members defect to AD

— 11th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Cracks within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, widened on Tuesday, as ‘aggrieved’ members of the party, formally announced their defection to the Alliance for Democracy (AD) ahead of the 2019 elections.

The defected party members, who were chiefly  supporters of Sen. Solomon Adeola, listed “politics of exclusion and undemocratic practices”, as their main reasons for defecting to AD.

Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi and currently representing Lagos West in the National Assembly, reportedly opted out of the governorship race in Ogun State on the platform of APC.

Addressing reporters at the Ogun State NUJ Secretariat, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, the defectors under the aegis of De-Democrats, further claimed that they were schemed out of the APC due to the alleged undemocratic practices of Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Speaking on behalf of the decamped members, Hon. Adekunle Adesina, said various attempts to get justice had not received favourable response from the national leadership of the party.

Adesina, who is the immediate past Ogun Central Senatorial chairman of APC, explained further that with over 40,000 members spread across the 236 wards, the group also have members in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) who supported Adeola’s ambition.

“It is important to state at this point in time that Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has decided to excuse himself from the governorship race in order to avoid engineering any crisis in the Ogun State APC.

“However, we members of De-Democrats are determined to continue our agitation for internal party democracy and majority rule in the politics of Ogun State. One of such undemocratic practices of the governor is the unilateral removal of seven party chairmen who were duly elected at the 2014 party congress.

“Despite all the assurances given by the national leadership of the party, nothing has been done to intervene. In furtherance of our engagement with the national leadership of the party, an open letter was written to the National Reconciliation Committee of the APC headed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Having exhausted all avenues to find redress within the APC without any success, members of the APC De-Democrats have decided to take their destiny in their hands.

“Consequently, we unanimously resolved to exit the APC to a more democratic political platform which was one of the foundations of the current democratic organization being enjoyed in the country.

“The Alliance for Democracy is a foundation player in the current Republic and has also been at the helm of affairs in Ogun State and other South West states with developmental achievements and unblemished records”. Adesina stated.

Meanwhile, there was a mind drama earlier when a detachment of armed policemen stormed the venue before the commencement of activities, allegedly in a bid to stop the defection.

The operatives, numbering about 40 and led by the Area Commander, Abeokuta, arrived about 7:26a.m in four patrol vehicles.

However, the policemen later left the secretariat after the state Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, and Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were said to have intervened and reached an understanding with the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Wole Shokunbi.

 

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OGUN

Cracks in Ogun APC as ‘aggrieved’ members defect to AD

— 11th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Cracks within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, widened on Tuesday, as ‘aggrieved’ members of the party, formally announced their defection to the Alliance for Democracy (AD) ahead of the 2019 elections. The defected party members, who were chiefly  supporters of Sen. Solomon Adeola, listed “politics of exclusion and…

  • EXECUTIVE ORDER - BUHARI

    Executive Order: FG, opposition trade tackles

    — 11th July 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja What is the objective of the Executive Order number 6 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week? Is it to boost the war against corruption or stifle the opposition ahead of the 2019 general election? While the government says the move is intended to retool its anti-corruption battle, members of the opposition…

  • NWAOBOSHI

    Delta: Why I’m backing Okowa – Nwaoboshi

    — 11th July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta, Peter Nwaoboshi is one of the staunch supporters of the senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. Nwaoboshi who represents Delta north on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is a first term senator, and he is seeking a return ticket to the National…

  • ASSEMBLY

    Heavy security presence at Benue Assembly as Speaker survives impeachment plot

    — 11th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi There was heavy security presence, on Tuesday, within and around the premises of Benue State House of Assembly over alleged plot by members to impeach their Speaker, Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange. Daily Sun gathered that the development was as a result of speculations of bitter rivalry currently brewing between Governor Samuel Ortom and…

  • FAWIBE

    Coalition against Buhari may fail – Fawibe

    — 11th July 2018

    Tunde Thomas The ongoing efforts by a group of political parties and the Coalition For Nigeria Movement (CNM) to form an alliance to sack President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2019 has been described as an exercise in futility, by Mr. Olatunde Fawibe. He also spoke on other national issues. What…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share