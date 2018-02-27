The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Crack In Asuu: Why OAU branch pulled out of national body
27th February 2018 - Russia 2018: Think less of Argies, Okpala tells Rohr
27th February 2018 - FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 African Qualifiers: Bank on D’ Tigers for qualification in June
27th February 2018 - Obaseki leads Aisien, Odemwengie,others to Bendel Insurance relaunch
27th February 2018 - PDP squandered $500bn oil earnings in 16 years –Buhari
27th February 2018 - Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari
27th February 2018 - 2019: I’ll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign -Ndume
27th February 2018 - ‘Ikpeazu has done enough to deserve second term’
27th February 2018 - ANLCA partners govt agencies on trade facilitation 
27th February 2018 - Presidency denies plans to reintroduce onshore/offshore oil dichotomy 
Home / Education Review / Crack In Asuu: Why OAU branch pulled out of national body

Crack In Asuu: Why OAU branch pulled out of national body

— 27th February 2018

Gabriel Dike

Forty years old Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is going through a major strain to its existence.  Right now, one of the major branches last week resolved to pull out of the national body and form a different union.    

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) branch of ASUU last week made a bold statement when it decided to pull of the national body citing several reasons for the resolve.

The decision by the OAU branch to pull out of ASUU is generating ripples among members in the Nigerian university system.

This is the first time a branch of ASUU has taken such decision. Investigations revealed that the national body gets 61 per cent of check off dues from each branch.    

The crack started surfacing around 2016 during the election of a new vice chancellor which was later cancelled by the federal government for non-compliance with the guidelines.

OAU CONGRESS

RESOLUTION

The decision to pull out of ASUU by the OAU branch was reached at a congress held on February 12, which also rejected the resolutions of ASUU NEC meeting on the face-off between it and the parent body over internal crisis.

Investigations by The Education Report uncovered that at the start of the face-off with ASUU national, over 732 OAU academic staff out of a total of 1,371 in 2017 wrote the VC to stop payment of their check off dues to the national body in protest against the way it handled the internal crisis.

The resolutions of the congress signed by the chairman, Caretaker Committee, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu gave reasons why the branch decided to pull and form a new union includes, the unilateral removal of the elected treasurer by the ASUU national president and also the alleged transfer of N11m from OAU branch account to ASUU national account.

Sunmonu gave a report of the events that led to the present state of affairs, which indicated that Dr. Aborisade failed to represent the view of the congress in the 2016 VC selection process leading to a decision by the congress directing him to repudiate his submission declaring the selection process “free, fair, credible, and transparent” and failed to repudiate that submission as directed by the congress till today.

The resolution revealed that ASUU NEC constituted the Osodeke visitation committee to the OAU to investigate circumstances leading to the suspension of the VC selection process and also the dissolution of the university governing council by the federal government.

‘’Contrary to the views of most of the ASUU OAU members, the committee concluded that the council of OAU followed the process to conclusion and that the cancellation of the entire process was wrong and condemned by ASUU. This report was widely circulated in national dailies shortly after its presentation to ASUU NEC.

‘’At a congress called by the Aborisade executive on Thursday, October 20, 2016, after discussing the substantive matter, congress demanded to know how the report of the Osodeke visitation committee got to the press, and whether that report reflected the views of ASUU NEC. Rather than address the matter, the presiding officers abruptly abandoned the congress midstream. Congress subsequently resolved to conclude the meeting and since there was no constitutional provision to deal with such matter, congress in its wisdom nominated a three-man Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the union in the interim,” he stated.

According to him, the congress opposed the removal of the duly elected treasurer and transfer of N11m prompted majority of members to request that their check off dues deduction to ASUU national be stopped.

Summonu said the decision of ASUU NEC to accept the suspended and contentious result of the VC selection and the rejection of the caretaker committee to run the affairs of the union after the presiding officers abandoned the congress midstream on Thursday, October 20, 2016 which they conveyed formed another reason why they pulled out.

ASUU OAU branch has been at loggerheads with the national body over the constitution of a caretaker committee following the sack of Dr. Caleb Aborisade led executive by the congress as fallout of the cancelled Vice Chancellor selection.

ASUU national rejected the sack of the Aborisade exco but the local branch insisted on the Summonu  caretaker committee and went further to stop remittance of check off dues to the national body.

Reacting to ASUU NEC meeting of February 3-4, which expelled three OAU branch caretaker committee members and the suspension of 13 others, he explained that congress rejected the sanctions and passed a vote of confidence on the Summonu committee. It reaffirmed its total confidence in the caretaker committee and those sanctioned.

The resolution added that: ‘’Congress decided to constitute itself into a branch that is totally independent of NEC, adopt appropriate name and open a new branch account for the check off dues of its members in this regards.”

The aggrieved OAU academic staff also resolved to constitute an electoral committee to conduct the election of its executive within the next two weeks and went further to appoint a five-man electoral committee. Another major decision taken was the composition of a constitutional drafting committee to draft a new constitution for the branch and three members were appointed to handle the task.

The branch also decided to write the VC to stop the check off dues deductions for all academics in OAU in view of the information that the bursar had failed to implement the written requests by some members that their check off dues deductions be stopped.

It was also gathered that ASUU NEC suspended the embattled chairman, Aborisade for six months, for misrepresenting NEC while the Akure  zonal coordinator, Dr. Alex Odiyi was issued warning letter.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP squandered $500bn oil earnings in 16 years –Buhari

— 27th February 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari  told his party men, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday, that the  People’s Democratic Party (PDP) squandered about $500 billion oil earnings in the 16 years it was in power. In his remarks at the opening of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus meeting, at the new Banquet Hall of…

  • Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari

    — 27th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad Republic are threatened by the shrinking of the Lake Chad Basin. The president also said “the situation in the Lake Chad has left over 40 million people in dire need of food.” He added that the world would pay heavily if nothing…

  • 2019: I’ll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign -Ndume

    — 27th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Sen. Mohammed Ndume, who represents Borno South in the senate, is known as a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ndume in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, Borno capital recently said though the decision to re-contest the presidency or not in 2019 lies with President Buhari, he said his supporters were…

  • ‘Ikpeazu has done enough to deserve second term’

    — 27th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan For the better part of last year, Abia State, a state christened “God’s Own state,” was in the news for the wrong reasons. Apart from the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which at some point forced some northern youth groups to threaten to sack Igbo from the north, by October…

  • ANLCA partners govt agencies on trade facilitation 

    — 27th February 2018

    Uche Usim  The Chairman, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Onne, River State chapter, Kingsley Offor, has pledged the cooperation of the body with various government agencies at the port to improve trade facilitation and ease of doing business.  Speaking in Onne at the weekend, Offor said the body would work with the Nigeria…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share