CR7 scores on Juve debut

13th August 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo scored within eight minutes of his Juventus debut in the traditional friendly against the youth team, while Paulo Dybala got a brace.

The pre-season match is always hosted by the tiny town of Villar Perosa, which was invaded by around 15,000 fans today eager to get a look at the new signings.

Above all, it was the first appearance in a Bianconeri jersey for Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed the tour of North America so he could fully recover from the World Cup.

Coach Max Allegri unveiled an all-attack formation with Juan Cuadrado at right-back, returning Leonardo Bonucci in defence, Emre Can and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield.

Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa fanned out behind centre-forward CR7.

Douglas Costa almost scored the opener within 90 seconds, his strike smacking against the far post, but the Primavera youth side also hit the woodwork with Hans Nicolussi from a free kick moments later.

Inevitably, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal, as he controlled a long ball over the top from Bernardeschi and blasted it past the goalkeeper one-on-one.

CR7 attempted an overhead kick too, but when trying to prevent a Ronaldo tap-in, Cappellini accidentally put through his own net.

Douglas Costa’s solo attempt hit the inside of the upright again before vice-captain Paulo Dybala’s header on the Brazilian’s cross.

Dybala missed a sitter, but then was in the right place to meet the rebound after a save on Ronaldo.

After wholesale changes at half-time, veteran Claudio Marchisio finished a team move with a low drive on Sami Khedira’s cut-back.

This friendly always ends with a pitch invasion by the fans, so very rarely reaches 90 minutes, and this time managed around 75 minutes.

