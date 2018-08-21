Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Luka Modric have been named as the three nominees for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

Ronaldo and Modric lifted the Champions League trophy for the third season in a row with Real Madrid, while Salah helped Liverpool to the final for the first time since 2007.

Ronaldo – who has won the award three times overall including in each of the past two seasons – was once again the Champions League’s top scorer last season with 15 European goals in just 13 appearances.

Salah, meanwhile, scored 44 goals across all competitions, including 11 in Europe as part of the most prolific attacking trio in Champions League history alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Modric was once again instrumental in steering Madrid to the Champions League crown for the fourth time in the past five years, and built on that display by winning the Golden Ball award at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The winner will be announced along with the Champions League group-stage draw on August 30.