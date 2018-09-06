– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Ozil’s Germany career over -Low 
6th September 2018 - CR7 deserves FIFA award  -Portugal coach
6th September 2018 - Buhari warns Atiku
6th September 2018 - Trump’s comments: Buhari did well by keeping mum, says Kalu
6th September 2018 - 2019: Group buys N45m nomination form for Buhari
6th September 2018 - 6 APC govs, 27 NASS members to join us soon – PDP
6th September 2018 - Buhari not indifferent to farmers, herders clashes – Presidency
6th September 2018 - Saraki, APC trade words over presidential bid
6th September 2018 - Boko Haram: FG to repatriate 56,000 IDPs from Niger – NEMA
6th September 2018 - NDDC chairman, MD visit Aginighan, Nunieh families
CR7 deserves FIFA award  -Portugal coach
SANTOS

CR7 deserves FIFA award  -Portugal coach

— 6th September 2018

Portugal’s coach Fernando Santos believes Cristiano Ronaldo should win FIFA The Best Men’s Player of the Year award over Luka Modric.

Modric won the UEFA’s Player of the Year last week as he helped Real Madrid to their third straight UEFA Champions League title before guiding his country to their first FIFA World Cup final.

READ ALSO Kogi CJ appeals for land to relocate flooded high court complex

Speaking about his choice, Santos said: “The voting in the best of FIFA [best player] is not mine. I already casted my vote, if it’s up to me, Ronaldo wins and second Modric because that was my vote.

“As to the rest, it’s up to the public, the journalists, other managers, many people, so the decision will come out on the exact date and it will be announced.

“As I said, I think Modric is a fantastic player that is why I nominated him as second best player in this new award, but in this vote I think Ronaldo should be the winner for all that he has done during the season and especially in the Champions League.”

Latest

LANGUAGE

Buhari warns Atiku

— 6th September 2018

– Mind your language, president tells ex-VP Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Twenty four hours after Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, replied his predecessor, Atiku Abubakar’s stance on restructuring of Nigeria, the Presidency has also reacted to his (Atiku’s) comment where he described President Muhammadu Buhari as “power drunk.” READ ALSO: 2019: PDP’ll get Nigeria working again, says Atiku Special Adviser…

  • TRUMP COMMENTS

    Trump’s comments: Buhari did well by keeping mum, says Kalu

    — 6th September 2018

    Former Abia State governor and renowned business mogul, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ignoring President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA), over alleged comments that he (Buhari) is a lifeless president. READ ALSO: I never want to meet someone so lifeless again, Trump allegedly told aides after meeting Buhari Describing…

  • NOMINATION FORM FOR BUHARI RE-ELECTION

    2019: Group buys N45m nomination form for Buhari

    — 6th September 2018

    “We have decided to pull our meagre resources together and purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for president Buhari” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja A group, under the auspices of National Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), has bought the All Progressives Congress (APC) N45 million Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid…

  • GOVERNORS

    6 APC govs, 27 NASS members to join us soon – PDP

    — 6th September 2018

    – Party eyes North Central, North East governors, shifts sale of forms Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday disclosed that six governors and 27 federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to join its ranks, soon. READ ALSO: Benue 2019: Tarzoor withdraws from PDP guber race In…

  • BUHARI - FARMERS HERDERS CRISIS

    Buhari not indifferent to farmers, herders clashes – Presidency

    — 6th September 2018

    The newspaper could not but come to terms with the fact that climate change and criminality remained key drivers of the farmers-herdsmen conflict. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has described as wicked and unfounded insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari is sympathetic to the activities of violent herdsmen and has been indifferent to their atrocities. Buhari’s Senior…

