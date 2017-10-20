The Sun News
Latest
20th October 2017 - CPC reaffirms citizens rights as basic necessities provision
20th October 2017 - Presidency replies Jonathan: Nigerians trust Buhari
20th October 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: Man plunges into Lagos lagoon
20th October 2017 - 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar
20th October 2017 - “The Gods Are Not to Blame” shows in Abuja
20th October 2017 - NEMA workers suspend strike, reopen offices nationwide
20th October 2017 - 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar
20th October 2017 - Railway modernisation: FG to borrow $36bn
20th October 2017 - $1.2bn debt: 13 banks hire Barclays to find new investors for 9mobile
20th October 2017 - Nigeria among worst places to do business –LCCI
Home / Updates / World News / CPC reaffirms citizens rights as basic necessities provision

CPC reaffirms citizens rights as basic necessities provision

— 20th October 2017

 

A moderately prosperous society then onward to prosperity for all: these goals of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are not mere economic or social catchphrases, but a clear statement of China’s stance on human rights.

Unfortunately, such a position is frequently misunderstood, misinterpreted or deliberately distorted by Western “crusaders.” They would do well to stop pointing their crooked fingers at China and open their eyes to reality.

For most Chinese, human rights mean a roof over the head, literacy for all, food in the belly, expectation of reasonable health care in case of sickness, bright future for the children, and optimism for the old.

From an external perspective, in the Western world, racial discrimination, black ops, violence, gun crime, illegal and immoral wars, and battles between police and civilians never seem far away.

It is more sad than ironic that the refugee crisis in Europe, characterized by scores of corpses of drowned children washed up on Mediterranean shores, is partly the result of military action by Western powers in the name of humanitarianism.

Human rights abuses by developed powers go almost unnoticed by sanctimonious observers who seem to only pay attention to abuses in developing countries.

In his address to the opening of 19th National Congress of the CPC, Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke of his plans for the nation’s transformation by the middle of this century — a vision of more prosperous, happier, safer and healthier lives for the Chinese people.

Seeking happiness for the people and representing their fundamental interests, the CPC is steadfast in its resolve against illegal, selfish or vested interests. Common prosperity is the very definition of socialism with Chinese characteristics and perhaps the most fundamental human rights of all.C

hina’s income gap is narrowing and every year the very poorest people, those at the bottom of ladder, see their lives improve. At the same time the wealth gap in some major developed powers has widened: poverty, inequality, and the consequent social instability and extremism are on the rise. Their much praised welfare systems are under huge pressure as more and more money swells the offshore bank accounts of the very rich while those squeezed out by this concentration of capital go short of food.

Rule of law, people’s democracy, and improved living standards in every respect — education, employment, housing, medical care, social insurance, transportation — are the human rights which the Chinese people demand.

Those are the rights they have been promised, and those are exactly the rights which the CPC is delivering.C

China’s basic medical insurance now covers more than 95 percent of the population. The rule of law has markedly reduced government intervention in the courts, greatly enhancing judicial fairness and transparency. Regional autonomy assures the rights of ethnic minorities.

While the plague of terrorism and its concomitant racism bring disorder and death to countries once considered paragons of fairness and justice, more and more people have begun to notice that China is one of the safest and most secure countries in the world.

The CPC leadership is fully aware of the people’s growing needs for better lives and has put forward new, long-term measures to meet their evolving demands. Priority is given to education, employment and raising incomes. More equitable public services are made available. Special attention is devoted to the most vulnerable members of society. On the road to Xiaokang — a moderately prosperous society — none shall be left behind.

These ideas constitute a broad scope of human rights for the Chinese people and will bring well-rounded human development. Common prosperity by around 2050, if achieved, will be an unmatched contribution to the history of human rights.

Human rights abuses are caused by basic flaws in political systems. The needs of thehave-nots must always take precedence over the needs of the haves.

Today’s challenge is whether Western plutocracy recognizes that the needs of the underclass transcend those of privileged few, and looks to Chinese democracy for a new model of governance which protects the rights of all.

Source: Xinhua

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Presidency replies Jonathan: Nigerians trust Buhari

— 20th October 2017

  From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has replied former President Goodluck Jonathan, who expressed surprise that those who criticised him for leaving the pump price of fuel at N87 are not speaking out now that it has been jerked up to N143. The former president’s administration had in 2012, increased fuel price from N67…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Man plunges into Lagos lagoon

    — 20th October 2017

    An unidentified man has some minutes ago plunged into the Lagos creek. The man whose intention would not be ascertained yet jumped off the Ikoyi-Lekki link bridge into the water. However,  a quick police intervention for a possible rescue has created a gathering of a retinue of ambulances,  security intervention vehicles and officers. But at…

  • 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar

    — 20th October 2017

    From: Ismail Omipidan Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido on Thursday met with former military Head of state , General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), as part of his consultative meeting with former leaders of the country concerning his presidential ambition. The meeting, which was held at the Minna hill top residence of the former military…

  • “The Gods Are Not to Blame” shows in Abuja

    — 20th October 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Lovers of theatre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be treated to a stage play this weekend, on Ola Rotimi’s classical novel, “The Gods Are Not to Blame”. Organisers of the event slated for the prestigious Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Saturday, said the play was to rekindle people’s interest in…

  • NEMA workers suspend strike, reopen offices nationwide

    — 20th October 2017

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja Workers of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have suspended their nationwide strike. The suspension was announced after a peace agreement was brokered between labour leaders, NEMA management and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige. NEMA workers on Thursday shut down its offices nationwide to compel the management to…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share