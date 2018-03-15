The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - CPC hails duty increase on tobacco, alcohol
15th March 2018 - Google to ban bitcoin, cryptocurrency adverts
15th March 2018 - GT Bank records N200.24bn PBT in 2017
15th March 2018 - NIMASA, lawmakers in open confrontation over poor budget performance
15th March 2018 - Olam Nigeria invests $1bn in agric sector
15th March 2018 - OPS rejects increase in Land Use Charge
15th March 2018 - Demystifying the Lagos Land Use Charge
15th March 2018 - Uzodimma and his insightful books
15th March 2018 - China-Africa cooperation and Tillerson’s advice
15th March 2018 - Legislators’ compensations
Home / Business / CPC hails duty increase on tobacco, alcohol

CPC hails duty increase on tobacco, alcohol

— 15th March 2018

Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) over the  weekend identified with the Federal Government’s recent increase in excise duty on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, stressing that it will serve as a measure to reduce the risks of abuse and disease.

The council also applauded the Buhari administration’s consideration for consumers in “granting a 90-day moratorium and periodic incremental adjustments to ensure appropriate balance between personal consumer choices and public interest.”

The council’s Director General, Babatunde Irukera, who made these assertions in a statement issued in Abuja, commended “President Muhammadu Buhari for his strong leadership in addressing this vital consumer issue in a manner that is consistent with prevailing global practices.”

Irukera stated that though “CPC protects the rights of all consumers and their prerogative to make personal lifestyle choices,” it, however, “encourages responsible consumption in all circumstances, particularly of products that may potentially have adverse effects or possibly modify behaviour in a fashion that may be harmful or inconvenient to the consumer or others.

“The council notes that this policy was the product of consensus pursuant to broad stakeholder engagement and is motivated in part by the Federal Government’s desire to reduce the risks of abuse and disease that may be associated with consumption of these products,” he submitted.

According to him, the Federal Government’s approach would foster consumer confidence, provide regulatory clarity and prioritise safety, all of which, he said, reinforce the mandate of the council.

The director general added: “The council insists that all producers, particularly of the products subject of this revised excise duty, must take appropriate steps, including full disclosures, to promote responsible consumption, responsive, transparent and accessible consumer complaint resolution mechanisms to protect and satisfy consumers.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CPC hails duty increase on tobacco, alcohol

— 15th March 2018

Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) over the  weekend identified with the Federal Government’s recent increase in excise duty on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, stressing that it will serve as a measure to reduce the risks of abuse and disease. The council also applauded the Buhari administration’s consideration for consumers in “granting…

  • Google to ban bitcoin, cryptocurrency adverts

    — 15th March 2018

    Google, reputed to be the world’s largest digital advertising platform, on Tuesday announced plans to review its advertising policy as it affects certain financial services, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, from June this year. The new restriction plan, according to a report by New York Times, would be applicable on all Google’s platforms, like YouTube,…

  • GT Bank records N200.24bn PBT in 2017

    — 15th March 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi   In spite of Nigeria’s challenging environment, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Plc, says it recorded profit before tax (PBT) amounting to N200.24 billion in 2017. A review of the results shows positive performance across all financial indices, reaffirming the bank’s position as one of the most profitable and well managed financial institutions in…

  • NIMASA, lawmakers in open confrontation over poor budget performance

    — 15th March 2018

     Isaac Anumihe   The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency  (NIMASA) and the House of Representatives  Committee on Maritime Education, Safety and Administration, yesterday, engaged themselves in open confrontation  over the performance of the 2017 appropriation budget of the agency. Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Education Safety and Administration who were …

  • Olam Nigeria invests $1bn in agric sector

    — 15th March 2018

    Steve Agbota Olam Nigeria Limited  has invested about $1 billion to boost productivity in the nation’s agricultural sector. The company’s Vice President, Reji George, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the investment was made over the last 26 years of the firm’s operation in Nigeria. He said the company’s goals in Nigeria include to ensure…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share