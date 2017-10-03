CP vows to arrest killer of The Sun staffer

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Garba Umar yesterday said his Command has got clue to the possible killer of the Sales Representative of The Sun, Mr. Fabian Obi on Monday and was on their trail.

Obi was shot and killed by three armed men suspected to be armed robbers in his office in Onitsha.

But Umar who disclosed this Tuesday while reacting to newsmen’s questions expressed sadness over the incident and said it was not just against the media but against the Nigeria Police.

He said, “That incident is a personal attack not only on the press but the Nigeria Police because of our relationship. The media has been in the forefront in fighting crime and criminality in the state and touching one of them is touching the Nigeria Police.

“It was a sad incident, it was unavoidable incident which is being investigated and as of now, I assure you we have intelligence we may not disclose.

“We know who we suspect, the person that must have committed this act and we are after him and I assure you very soon we will get to him just like any other crime like that, you know I have been assuring you whenever there is a crime, murder, robbery I always arrested the suspects and this one is no exception, I assure you they will be caught.”

He further said, “At this juncture, I want to assure members of the public that the Command under my watch is on top of every security situation in the state. My men are ever ready to match any criminal element in the state in our bid to maintain, secure and protect the lives and properties of good people of all Ndi Anambra.

Meanwhile, the police boss has warned political parties against the use of thugs for the November 18 governorship election.

Umar said, “I want to caution all aspirants who plan to use political thugs in order to disrupt the election to have a rethink and desist as the Command has intelligence in that regard and would deal decisively with any misguided persons that would truncate the ongoing peace in the state.