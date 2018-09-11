– The Sun News
EDGAL

CP Lagos assures politicians, parties of adequate security during rallies

— 11th September 2018

NAN

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Edgal Imohimi, has assured politicians and political parties in the state of adequate security at their political rallies.

Edgal made the promise on Tuesday, during his meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments at the Command’s Headquarters, Ikeja.

The commissioner, according to a statement by the command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, said all that was required from the politicians was to inform the police ahead of time about any rally.

READ ALSO Ex-president Obasanjo urges West African govts to decriminalise drugs

According to the police boss, this will enable the Command to provide adequate security to forestall any breach of the peace.

“The Command warns against thuggery and violence of any kind. The politicians and their supporters must play by the rules,” Edgal warned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines for the 2019 general elections, political parties are expected to conduct their primaries beginning from Aug. 18 to Oct. 7, 2018.

