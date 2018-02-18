The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Cows invade Akure Airport, delay Air Peace flight from landing  
18th February 2018 - Buhari mourns, as renowned playwright, Prof Akinwunmi Isola dies at 79
18th February 2018 - NPFL: LMC hammers Sunshine, three refs, coaches
18th February 2018 - Nigerian stars paint London red with goals
18th February 2018 - Sanchez makes Man Utd fan’s day in FA Cup win at Huddersfield
18th February 2018 - …Chelsea draws Leicester in q/final
18th February 2018 - Suarez, Alba strikes give Barca win
18th February 2018 - Emergency Rule in the works
18th February 2018 - TINUBU’S ASSIGNMENT TO RECONCILE APC, A SMART MOVE – AJOMALE
18th February 2018 - How To Stop Agitation For Self Determination – IKEDIFE
Home / Cover / National / Cows invade Akure Airport, delay Air Peace flight from landing  

Cows invade Akure Airport, delay Air Peace flight from landing  

— 18th February 2018

Louis Ibah 

Straying cattle yesterday prevented Air Peace flight 5NBQQ, which left Lagos from landing on the runway of Akure Airport in Ondo State minutes after the pilot of the aircraft had initiated landing procedures. It took the combined efforts of various security establishments attached to the airport to clear the animals off the runway for the plane to land having hovered for more than 20 minutes in the air.

Passengers on board the aircraft had become apprehensive when they noticed that it took longer time for the aircraft to commence final descent after the pilot had announced initiating the process demanding passengers and cabin crew to be seated with their seat belts fastened.   Sunday Sun learnt that the pilot of the aircraft, Capt Wiliams Inyang, having hovered longer than necessary made contacts with the Control Tower, signaling the intention to make an air return to Lagos airport for the safety of passengers and aircraft.                

The Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) that manages the airport has, however, apologised to the airline and the passengers on the flight over the incident. “FAAN wishes to apologize to Air Peace Airlines and our esteemed passengers for a runway incursion incident that prevented an Akure airport bound flight from landing for some minutes,” it’s spokeswoman, Henriatta Yakubu said in a statement.

“The Air Peace flight, which left Lagos for Akure could not land immediately as some cows had strayed into the runway of the airport.

“However, normalcy was restored quickly, as officers of the aviation security department quickly dispersed the cows from the runway and the aircraft was cleared for landing.

“FAAN will like to assure travelers and the general public that efforts are already ongoing to close the gap that aided this incident,” Yakubu added.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Cows invade Akure Airport, delay Air Peace flight from landing  

— 18th February 2018

Louis Ibah  Straying cattle yesterday prevented Air Peace flight 5NBQQ, which left Lagos from landing on the runway of Akure Airport in Ondo State minutes after the pilot of the aircraft had initiated landing procedures. It took the combined efforts of various security establishments attached to the airport to clear the animals off the runway for…

  • Buhari mourns, as renowned playwright, Prof Akinwunmi Isola dies at 79

    — 18th February 2018

     Juliana , Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Renowned playwright, actor, dramatist and cultural activist, Prof. Akinwunmi Isola, has died. According to family sources, the revered poet passed away yesterday morning in Ibadan at the age of 79 after a protracted illness that spanned over two years.  The late Isola, who was best known for his literary works, authored Efunsetan Aniwura,…

  • NPFL: LMC hammers Sunshine, three refs, coaches

    — 18th February 2018

    George Aluo The League Management Company (LMC) yesterday came hard on unrepentant Akure side Sunsine FC, imposing a three point deduction on the club. Supporters of the club, are known to have perennially broken the rules of the league with their violent conduct.   In a Summary Jurisdiction notice issued the club Friday night, the…

  • Emergency Rule in the works

    — 18th February 2018

    …Why proposal for declaration of state of emergency in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Zamfara states won’t quell crisis ONYEDIKA AGBEDO The recent call by a Coalition of Northern Groups for the declaration of a state of emergency in states where the herdsmen menace has continued unabated despite the current efforts of the security agencies to…

  • TINUBU’S ASSIGNMENT TO RECONCILE APC, A SMART MOVE – AJOMALE

    — 18th February 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen The assignment given to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seen by some cynics as a risky political venture. However, in this interview, Chairman, Lagos State chapter of the party, Henry Ajomale, commends the President for the initiative, insisting that…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share