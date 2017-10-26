The Sun News
Court to rule on application seeking to upturn guilty plea of 4 firms linked with Patience Jonathan

— 26th October 2017

By Lukman Olabiyi 

Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday heard a motion seeking to set aside the guilty plea of four firms allegedly used to launder $15.5 million belonging to a former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

The motion was filed by Ige Asemudara, counsel to  Amajuoyi Azubuike Briggs, who is standing trial alongside Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan and Adedamola Bolodeoku, for allegedly concealing the total sum of $15,591,700.00 which they knew formed part of the proceed of an unlawful act through various banks in Nigeria.

The four firms pleaded guilty to laundering the money upon their arraignment alongside the trio. The firms are Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Limited, Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Limited and Avalon Global Property Development Company. 

They were represented by Friday Davies, Agbor Baro, Dioghowori Frederick and Taiwo Ebenezer respectively.

The four firms were later convicted on the alleged offence following the review of the facts of the case by the prosecution. 

Dissatisfied, Dudafa and Briggs, filed separate applications seeking to reverse the plea at the court. The applications were, however, dismissed by Justice Kuewumi on the ground that the same issues were being canvassed by the accused persons at the Court of Appeal.

However, the Court of Appeal in its judgment on June 15, 2017, directed the lower court to hear Briggs’ motion seeking to reverse the firm’s plea.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, sought the court’s permission to continue with the examination-in-chief of the first prosecution witness.

The request was, however, opposed to by the defence lawyers. In particular, Briggs’ lawyer, Asemudara, drew the court’s attention to the Appeal Court’s judgment, which ordered the hearing of his client’s motion challenging the guilty plea of the four firms.

He also disclosed that he had filed another motion seeking to set aside the conviction of the four firms.

In his own submissions, lawyer representing the four firms, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), equally notified the court of the existence of a motion he filed since May 8, 2017 seeking to set aside the guilty plea of the firms.

According to him, the court cannot proceed to trial when the plea of the firms, which are in joint trial with the other accused persons, is being contended.

Lawyers to the other accused persons, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) and Joseph Okodieme also spoke against the matter proceeding to trial. 

After listening to the submissions of parties in the matter, Justice Kuewumi opted to hear Briggs motion as directed by the Court of Appeal. In moving the motion, Briggs’ lawyer, Ige Asemudara, said the main issue is that the plea entered into by the firms wherein his client is the secretary does not comply with Sections 477 (3) and 478 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. 

While urging the court to set aside the guilty plea of the firms, the lawyer said the prosecution is yet to file any counter-affidavit against the motion. 

In his response, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, urged the court to rely on its record with regards to the service of the charge on the directors of the firms as well as their appearances before the court. 

He added that in view of the firms’ plea, which was made by the directors and upon the admission of the facts reviewed by the prosecution leading to the firms’ conviction, the motion is a violent abuse of court’s process. 

Oyedepo said the applicant (Briggs) equally lacked the ‘locus standi’ to complain about the plea of his co-accused because the plea of an accused person is peculiar and personal to him or her. 

The court has reserved ruling on the motion while hearing of other pending applications has been fixed for November 22. 

Share