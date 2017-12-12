Court to hear Tarfa ‘s application Jan 17
— 12th December 2017
By Lukman Olabiyi
Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the Lagos State High Court Igbosere has fixed January 17, 2018 for hearing of the application filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Rickey Tarfa seeking to be discharged and acquitted in a corruption trial.
Tarfa was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of corruption to which he pleaded not guilty.
During the trial, EFCC called five witnesses and tendered 20 exhibits before closing its case against the defendant
Rather than open his case, Tarfa filed a no-case submission, contending that EFCC did not sufficiently prove the case to warrant him opening his defence.
He urged the court to dismiss the charge and discharge him on the basis that he has no case to answer.
But, EFCC, in its counter-affidavit deposed to by an operative, Zakari Usman, said the prosecution made out a prima facie case against Tarfa based on witness testimonies and tendered exhibits.
“The evidence of the prosecution witness is strong and un-discredited. This court can rely on it to safely convict the applicant.
“The applicant has a case to answer in view of the overwhelming evidence adduced by the prosecution in the course of the applicant’s trial,” Usman said.
