The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - Court threatens to withdraw bail granted Abubakar Tsav
1st November 2017 - Another Hollywood producer accused of sexual harrasment, denies claims
1st November 2017 - PDP chair: Dokpesi, Daniel, others meet
1st November 2017 - No more open grazing in Benue, Ortom declares
1st November 2017 - Senate threatens to arrest IGP Idris
1st November 2017 - Mass evacuation of patients at UBTH over Monkeypox scare
1st November 2017 - Fayose can give Nigerians the leadership we deserve – CAN
1st November 2017 - I regret not heeding OBJ’s call to vie for Ogun governorship – Prof. Afonja
1st November 2017 - Anambra guber: PRP laments ‘wasteful spending’ by other parties
1st November 2017 - Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria
Home / National / Court threatens to withdraw bail granted Abubakar Tsav

Court threatens to withdraw bail granted Abubakar Tsav

— 1st November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, presided over by Isaac Ajim, has

threatened to withdraw the bail granted to Federal Commissioner, Federal Complaint Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav on self recognition, if he fails to appear on the next adjourned date.

The Chief Magistrate who stated this, on Wednesday, during the hearing of the suit between the Benue State government and Alhaji Tsav which hinges on corruption , expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of Tsav and his substantive counsel during the hearing stressing that the former Police Commissioner was trying to frustrate the case.

Tsav had, in a letter written by his counsel, Anthony Agada, and read in court by Kenneth Ula, who stood in for him, claimed that he could not appear in court because he had an appointment with his doctor.

But the presiding Magistrate expressed worry that so much time had been spent on the case frowned at content of the letter, describing it as an attempt by the accused to frustrate justice noting that the letter should have been supported by a letter from his doctor.

“We have spent so much time on just preliminary

objections without hearing the real merit of the case. I

gave him bail on self recognition but he should be ready if

I rescind on that decision. His counsel is misleading him.

There are two (2) options given to him to either to allow

the case go on or apologize”, he said.

In his submission, Counsel to the State Government, Andrew Wombo expressed

displeasure at counsel to the accused for his refusal to

serve the letter from Tsav on him.

“Counsel to the accused should have served us with a copy of the letter before the sitting today. Somebody is

trying to be crafty and I find this difficult. This is very

unfortunate. It appears the accused is trying to play on

the intelligence of the court. The accused only comes to

court to seek adjournment and thereafter, go back to cause

more trouble. He forged document and is summoned by the

Inspector General of Police.. There is a motion of

jurisdiction and we are running out of patience. This

attitude is against the Federal Government Committee set up

for speedy dispensation of corruption natters,” Wombo submitted.

The presiding Magistrate adjourned the matter to November 15.

Post Views: 43
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court threatens to withdraw bail granted Abubakar Tsav

— 1st November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, presided over by Isaac Ajim, has threatened to withdraw the bail granted to Federal Commissioner, Federal Complaint Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav on self recognition, if he fails to appear on the next adjourned date. The Chief Magistrate who stated this, on Wednesday, during the hearing of…

  • PDP chair: Dokpesi, Daniel, others meet

    — 1st November 2017

    …Says contest, a family affair From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ahead of the December 9 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), four aspirants for national chairmanship seat met, in Abuja, on Tuesday night. Those in attendance at the meeting were former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba…

  • No more open grazing in Benue, Ortom declares

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Benue State begins the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law yesterday, on Wednesday, Governor Samuel Ortom has said that there is no more open grazing in the state. This is even as the Cattle Rearers Association, International Cattle Market, Makurdi chapter, has called on the state government to allow their…

  • Senate threatens to arrest IGP Idris

    — 1st November 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, maybe arrested next week, if he fails to appear before the adhoc committee investigating various allegations leveled against the Police and the Police Service Commission (PSC). Chairman of the adhoc committee, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, said the police chief was summoned on October 16 to…

  • Mass evacuation of patients at UBTH over Monkeypox scare

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City There was pandemonium at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in Benin City, Edo State, over scare of Monkey Pox disease. It was learnt that mass evacuation of patients hit the hospital on Wednesday, following conflicting reports over a person suspected to have contracted the disease and admitted at the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share