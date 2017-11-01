Court threatens to withdraw bail granted Abubakar Tsav

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, presided over by Isaac Ajim, has

threatened to withdraw the bail granted to Federal Commissioner, Federal Complaint Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav on self recognition, if he fails to appear on the next adjourned date.

The Chief Magistrate who stated this, on Wednesday, during the hearing of the suit between the Benue State government and Alhaji Tsav which hinges on corruption , expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of Tsav and his substantive counsel during the hearing stressing that the former Police Commissioner was trying to frustrate the case.

Tsav had, in a letter written by his counsel, Anthony Agada, and read in court by Kenneth Ula, who stood in for him, claimed that he could not appear in court because he had an appointment with his doctor.

But the presiding Magistrate expressed worry that so much time had been spent on the case frowned at content of the letter, describing it as an attempt by the accused to frustrate justice noting that the letter should have been supported by a letter from his doctor.

“We have spent so much time on just preliminary

objections without hearing the real merit of the case. I

gave him bail on self recognition but he should be ready if

I rescind on that decision. His counsel is misleading him.

There are two (2) options given to him to either to allow

the case go on or apologize”, he said.

In his submission, Counsel to the State Government, Andrew Wombo expressed

displeasure at counsel to the accused for his refusal to

serve the letter from Tsav on him.

“Counsel to the accused should have served us with a copy of the letter before the sitting today. Somebody is

trying to be crafty and I find this difficult. This is very

unfortunate. It appears the accused is trying to play on

the intelligence of the court. The accused only comes to

court to seek adjournment and thereafter, go back to cause

more trouble. He forged document and is summoned by the

Inspector General of Police.. There is a motion of

jurisdiction and we are running out of patience. This

attitude is against the Federal Government Committee set up

for speedy dispensation of corruption natters,” Wombo submitted.

The presiding Magistrate adjourned the matter to November 15.