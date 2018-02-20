The Sun News
Court strikes out corruption case against ex-Enugu Gov. Nnamani

— 20th February 2018

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed the charges against a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, for lack of proper charges.

The trial judge, Chuka Obiozor, said the affidavit filed by the former governor showed that the court had entered judgment in the same suit on July 5, 2015, by another judge, Mohammed Yunusa.

Counsel to the former governor, Rickey Tarfa, had informed the court that the defendant filed a motion, disclosing the facts that this case has been put to rest by Mr. Yunusa in his judgement suit no FHc/L/09c/07.

According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, parties in the suit had entered a plea bargain before Mr. Yunusa and there is no valid pending charges before Mr. Obiozor as the court cannot sit on appeal for the case of another judge of concurrent jurisdiction.

Prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kelvin Uzozie, said he had looked at the affidavits filed by the defendant in the case and was applying that the entire proceedings be expunged to enable him file fresh charges against Nnamani.

In ruling, the judge said, “I agree that in view of the plea bargain judgement of this court delivered on the 7th of July, 2015, that there is no valid charge before me and I thereby expunge the entire proceedings before me.”

