Home / National / Court strikes out charge against ex-bank MD, Akingbola, 5 others

Court strikes out charge against ex-bank MD, Akingbola, 5 others

— 2nd October 2017

From: Lukman Olabiyi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, on Friday, withdrew a seven-count criminal charge filed against a former Managing Director of Mainstreet Bank Registrars, Mr. Oluwadare Akingbola, and five others before a Federal High Court, Lagos.

Others listed as defendants in the suit alongside Akingbola were Chairman of the firm, Sulaiman Adedokun; Adegbami Adegoke Elijah; Patrick Okoh; Dauda Taiwo Oluwasshola and Olufemi Charles Olanihun.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, on Friday, which was fixed for the arraignment of the defendants, the prosecutor, Henry Obiazi, informed Justice Hadizat Rabiu-Shagari, that the Inspector General of Police had instructed the prosecution to return the case file.

Obiazi told the court that the IGP’s decision was sequel to a letter received from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), whom he said wanted to re-assign the matter for reinvestigation.

Obiazi also told the court that the decision of the IGP was brought pursuant to section 108(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

He, therefore, urged the court to strike out the charge against the defendants, pending when IGP will Ordered for the suspects’ prosecution.

In the same vein, lawyer to Akingbola and others, Mr. E. Udeh, told the court that prior to the withdrawal of the charge against his clients, he had written a letter to court to strike out the charge for being defective, since the prosecution failed to attach proof-of-evidence with the charge.

Udeh cited several authorities to support his call for striking out the charge against his clients.

Satisfied with the submissions of the prosecution and defence teams, the judge, Justice Hadizat Rabiu-Shagari, struck out the charge against all the suspects.

