Home / Politics / Updates / Court stops dissolution of Adamawa PDP exco

Court stops dissolution of Adamawa PDP exco

— 2nd November 2017

 

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stay action on its decision to suspend the Adamawa State Executive Committee pending a judicial review of the outcome of the party’s National Convention which held on August 12.

Justice Binta Nyako made the order following a suit brought by some of the members of the dissolved executive committee.

The suit was filed by Abdulrahman Bobboi, Ziratumba Digwe, Albetha Gangkero and Shehu Baba.

The PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC are joined as respondents.

The court order dated October 24 holds that: “Leave is granted to the applicant for a judicial review of the act of the 1st respondent by way of a certiorari to remove into this court for the purpose of being quashed the decision made by the 1st respondent on the 11th August, 2017 dissolving the executive committee of the 1st respondent in Adamawa State led by the first applicant during the pendency of Suit No. FHC/CS/11/2016 Chief Joel Hamma Joda Madaki & 6 others Vs Senator Ali Modu Sheriff & 9 others”.

The PDP NEC took a decision on Adamawa executive members of the party despite the existence of a court matter already pending.

The leadership of the PDP led by Mr. Bobboi was already challenged by the former chairman of the party in the state, Joel Madaki at a Federal High Court in Yola, the state capital.

