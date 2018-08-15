– The Sun News
Court slams N50,000 bail on man over alleged N40,000 rent scam

15th August 2018

NAN

A 43-year-old man, Onaneye Oluremi, on Wednesday appeared at  an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State  for allegedly defrauding an accommodation seeker of N40,000.

 

Onaneye, who resides at Oluwagbon Street in Ketu, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining under  false pretences and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

 

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ihiehie Lucky, told the court that the accused committed the offences on July 28 at his residence.

 

Ihiehie said that the complainant, one Ojo Kemi, reported the case at the Ketu Police Station.

 

He alleged that the accused collected the money from the complainant as rent for a room apartment in Ketu.

“The complainant packed in some of her belongings into the apartment after she had paid the money to the agent.

 

“However, three days after she had packed in, the landlady of the house padlocked the room rented out to Kemi.

 

“At present, Kemi has no access to the room or her belongings,” Ihiehie said.

 

He alleged that the accused was unable to perfect a formal agreement with the landlady, but squandered the rent collected from the complainant.

 

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 324 (1) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

 

In her ruling, the magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties.

 

“The sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payments and verification,” Kubeinje said.

 

The case was adjourned until Sept. 15.

