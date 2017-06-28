Court slams N200, 000 bail on 2 men over alleged theft of N15,000 phone

Two men — Dauda Oseini and Isiaka Adebisi — who allegedly stole a Techno phone worth N15, 000, were on Wednesday released on N200, 000 bail on the orders of an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubukola Olowolagba, who handed the ruling, also granted them two sureties in the like sum.

Olowolagba said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should also provide evidence of tax payment to the government.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Peter Ofoyeju, had urged the magistrate to grant them bails on liberal terms.

The duo of Oseini, 30, and Adebisi, 30, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace and theft.

They pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Ajayi, told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 24 at noon near Orisunbare Market in Osogbo.

Ajayi said the accused stole a Tecno mobile phone valued at N15,000, property of the complainant, Komolafe Opeyemi.

He also alleged that the accused conducted themselves in a manner which caused a breach of the public peace, adding that it took the intervention of the Police to restore order.

The offences contravened Sections 249, and 383, 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Osun, 2003.

The case was adjourned until July 19 for hearing. (NAN)