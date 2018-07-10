The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - Court slams another N10,000 cost against poultry feeds producers in N56.174m breach of contract suit
10th July 2018 - Edo Gov’t plans to strengthen over 3, 000 Cooperative societies – Commissioner
10th July 2018 - Fayose alleges APC brought hundreds of thugs, written results for July 14 guber poll
10th July 2018 - Imo Assembly moves to impeach Dep. Gov. Madumere
10th July 2018 - Southgate in no mood to change England’s winning formula
10th July 2018 - Sokoto to subsidise 15, 000 metric tonnes fertilizers to farmers
10th July 2018 - Don’t use religion to criminalise others – Don
10th July 2018 - Trump is world’s most followed leader on Twitter – Study
10th July 2018 - Rescued Thai boys to miss World Cup final
10th July 2018 - Kaduna govt, World Bank train 900 youths on virtual economy
Home / National / Court slams another N10,000 cost against poultry feeds producers in N56.174m breach of contract suit
COURT

Court slams another N10,000 cost against poultry feeds producers in N56.174m breach of contract suit

— 10th July 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

 An Onitsha High Court No. 1 in Anambra State, presided over by Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu, has for a second time, slammed another N10,000 cost against a Calabar, Cross River State-based poultry feeds producers, Eastern Premier Feed Mills Limited, in favour of the Plaintiff, Chidozie Obeleagu, an Onitsha-based poultry farmer and poultry feeds distributor.

The court had earlier awarded the first N10,000 cost against the defendants for failing to file their briefs within a record time in a N56 million civil suit instituted against them by the plaintiff for allegedly supplying him with bags of poisonous feeds produced by the defendants, which he alleged did not only kill all his poultry birds in his poultry farm but also killed poultry birds in his customers’ poultry farms.

In awarding the second cost of N10,000, Justice Onwuamaegbu, who expressed displeasure that the defendants were yet to pay to the plaintiff the first N10,000 cost awarded against them, adjourned further hearing till September 26, this year, for further hearing.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Barr. Kenneth Ogbue, who held brief for Ike Odionu Esq., had made an oral application asking the court to award a cost of N15,000 in his favour against the defendants for negligence and failing to file their briefs up till date when the case was called up for hearing, adding that the cost would also make them to sit up.

However, Respondents’ counsel, Fidelis Obi Onyebueke, raised an objection to the Oral Application on the ground that he had already filed a motion on notice for the dismissal of the suit for lack of jurisdiction, adding that what he was praying the court to do was to grant him an extension of time, to enable him file his statement of defence and tidy up all the loose ends.

Onyebueke contended that he could not proceed with the matter with only the motion to dismiss the suit without first of all filing his statement of defence, adding that before the next adjourned date, he would have perfected everything in readiness for the legal fireworks.

In the Statement of Claim, filed on his behalf, by his legal counsel, Ike Odionu, the plaintiff, Chidozie Obeleagu, trading under the names and styles of Obeleagu Holdings and Obeleagu Agro Allied Enterprises, prayed the court for a declaration that the defendant has breached his contract with him by supplying him a poisonous feeds that killed all his birds in the poultry farm.

The Plaintiff prayed the court to ask the defendant to pay him the total sum of N56,174,106 being the cost of poisonous feeds he bought from the Defendant in 2014, the cost of all the birds which the feeds killed after eating and general/ exemplary damages for breach of contract/warranty.

He noted that out of this amount, N50 million is for general/exemplary damages for breach of contract/warranty, while the rest are for litigation and total monetary loss of the birds in his poultry farm, including 1,600 broilers of six weeks old with a market price of N1,500 each and 678 broilers of 11 weeks old with a market price of N2,000 each.

The plaintiff stated that when the birds started dying, he quickly sent samples of the poultry feeds for laboratory analysis to Animal Care Technical Services Division (Poultry Disease Diagnosis and Acquaculture Lab), Asaba, Delta state which after the analysis, confirmed the products as being unpalatable for poultry use and consumption by broilers.

He mentioned some of his customers which he supplied the feeds with the same disastrous results as George from Umueri who lost 172 broilers of seven weeks old, Mrs. Ebele Ojukwu lost 124 broilers, Mrs. Ebele from Ogidi lost 109 broilers, Callista Igboka lost 327 broilers, Virginia Igwe lost 131 broilers, Mrs. Okwudinka lost 59, Mrs. Onyeje lost 129, Caroline O. lost 56, Mrs. Mmadukolu lost 132, and Mrs. Rose Ezeh lost 37.

He lamented that ever since then, they have been constantly on his neck to compensate them for the losses and at the same time stopped buying feeds and other poultry products from him.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • Edo

    Edo Gov’t plans to strengthen over 3, 000 Cooperative societies – Commissioner

    — 10th July 2018

    NAN Edo Government says it is planning to rebrand and strengthen 3, 000 cooperative societies in the state for better service delivery to the people. Emmanuel Usoh, Edo Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday. The commissioner said that…

  • FAYOSE

    Fayose alleges APC brought hundreds of thugs, written results for July 14 guber poll

    — 10th July 2018

    Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, on Monday evening, alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought hundreds of thugs to saturate all hotels in Ekiti with an alleged plan to cause problems at both the polling units and collation centres during the July 14 poll. Governor Fayose alleged further that the thugs were…

  • MADUMERE

    Imo Assembly moves to impeach Dep. Gov. Madumere

    — 10th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, may be finally losing his post by the time impeachment proceedings commenced by the State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, is concluded. The House, during its seating had, accused Madumere of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty. In a petition submitted by the Deputy Speaker, Nnanna…

  • Sokoto to subsidise 15, 000 metric tonnes fertilizers to farmers

    — 10th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto As parts of efforts to ensure food security and production in Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has launched the sales and distribution of fertilizers for this year’s rainy season. Speaking during the launching ceremony held at Tureta Local Government Area, the governor announced that the state government has subsidised the cost…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share