Court sends two sisters to prison for human trafficking 

two others get bail

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja‎

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has remanded an Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirate UAE) based Nigerian lady,Rita Ani and her elder sister, Ngozi Stella Ani (A.K.A Princess)‎ to prison custody over alleged human trafficking.

‎They were arraigned in court on a 10- count charge ‎ that contravened the provisions of Sections 13, 14, 18 and 26(b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.‎

‎The prosecution counsel from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr. Aondona Orti, Chief Legal Officer, told the court that ‎ the 25 year old Rita Chinyere Ani belonged to a network of Nigerian traffickers based in Abu Dhabi and engaging Nigerian girls in international prostitution in that country.

‎Others arraigned by NAPTIP in connection to the illicit trade were ‎Ozigi Abdulkarim (32 years old from Kogi State) and Princewill James (34years old from Bayelsa State).