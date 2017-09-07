The Sun News
AU condemns killing of Lesotho Army Commander
Enyimba's imminent continental ticket excites Egbe
FAAN boosts security as construction commences on Lagos airport road
Court sends two sisters to prison for human trafficking 
Despite general strike, Kogi doctors serve patients
Allegation of $1.2m London house untrue – Sen. Oduah
Ogun: At least 22 dead, 152 injured in road crashes during Sallah holidays
IPOB killings: SEGF denies plotting against FG
Recession exit: US denies praising FG
AfDB will give Nigeria whatever it wants — Official
Home / National / Court sends two sisters to prison for human trafficking 

Court sends two sisters to prison for human trafficking 

— 7th September 2017
  • two others get bail

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja‎

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has remanded an Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirate UAE) based Nigerian lady,Rita  Ani and her elder sister, Ngozi Stella  Ani (A.K.A Princess)‎ to prison custody over alleged human trafficking.
‎They were arraigned in court on a 10- count charge ‎ that contravened the provisions of Sections 13, 14, 18 and 26(b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.‎
‎The prosecution counsel from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr. Aondona Orti, Chief Legal Officer,  told the court that ‎ the 25 year old  Rita Chinyere Ani belonged to a network of Nigerian traffickers based in Abu Dhabi and engaging Nigerian girls in international prostitution in that country.
‎Others arraigned by NAPTIP in connection to the illicit trade were ‎Ozigi Abdulkarim (32 years old from Kogi State) and Princewill James (34years old from Bayelsa State).

Latest

FAAN boosts security as construction commences on Lagos airport road

— 7th September 2017

By Louis Ibah The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has stepped up security arrangements to ensure the safety and security of passengers and airline staff plying the Lagos international airport road as the Lagos state government commences the reconstruction of the road. Spokesperson for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu told journalists  that the…

  • Court sends two sisters to prison for human trafficking 

    — 7th September 2017

    two others get bail From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja‎ A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has remanded an Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirate UAE) based Nigerian lady,Rita  Ani and her elder sister, Ngozi Stella  Ani (A.K.A Princess)‎ to prison custody over alleged human trafficking. ‎They were arraigned in court on a 10- count charge…

  • Despite general strike, Kogi doctors serve patients

    — 7th September 2017

    The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, has continued to render normal services to patients in the state in spite the ongoing national strike by doctors. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent monitoring the strike reports that normal activities are going on at the FMC and Kogi State Specialist…

  • Allegation of $1.2m London house untrue – Sen. Oduah

    — 7th September 2017

    A National Assembly member, Sen. Stella Oduah, has debunked allegation that she bought a 1.2 million dollars house in England while she was Minister of Aviation, saying it is untrue. She said at a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Thursday that the allegation made in an online publication was a total…

  • IPOB killings: SEGF denies plotting against FG

    — 7th September 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The South East Governors’ Forum, Thursday, denied allegation in the social media that it held a meeting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital where it accused the federal government of killing Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] members. Reacting to a report credited to one Osita (other names withheld) which alleged…

