Court sends two sisters to prison for human trafficking
— 7th September 2017
From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has remanded an Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirate UAE) based Nigerian lady,Rita Ani and her elder sister, Ngozi Stella Ani (A.K.A Princess) to prison custody over alleged human trafficking.
They were arraigned in court on a 10- count charge that contravened the provisions of Sections 13, 14, 18 and 26(b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.
The prosecution counsel from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr. Aondona Orti, Chief Legal Officer, told the court that the 25 year old Rita Chinyere Ani belonged to a network of Nigerian traffickers based in Abu Dhabi and engaging Nigerian girls in international prostitution in that country.
Others arraigned by NAPTIP in connection to the illicit trade were Ozigi Abdulkarim (32 years old from Kogi State) and Princewill James (34years old from Bayelsa State).
