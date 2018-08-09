– The Sun News
Court rules on extension of injunction against ex-Benue Speaker, others Aug. 15
Court rules on extension of injunction against ex-Benue Speaker, others Aug. 15

— 9th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche has fixed August 15, 2018, to rule on an application seeking to extend the interim injunction restraining the impeached Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, his Deputy, James Okefe, and former majority leader, Benjamin Adanyi, from parading themselves as principal officers.

When the case came up, Counsel to the impeached Speaker and other defendants, Mamman Mike Osuman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who appeared with 21 others, brought a motion of Preliminary objection on the grounds that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

Jaiz Bank to disburse $20m to SMEs

But Counsel to Governor Samuel Ortom and 24 others, Sebastine Hon (SAN), who appeared alongside Edward Ashiekaa and other lawyers, argued that they were served the notice of the Preliminary objections the previous day and that he had days to respond.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Igoche agreed with the submission of the Barrister Hon maintaining that since the plaintiff’s counsel was served the notice of preliminary objection a day before, he had up to seven days to respond.

She adjourned the case to August 15, 2018 for hearing of the preliminary objections on the suit.

