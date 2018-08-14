– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Court restrains new Benue Speaker, others from entering, sitting at Assembly Complex
14th August 2018 - Crisis rocks CAN’s Trust Fund, trustees dissolved
14th August 2018 - Dismissed cop commits suicide after infecting 9-yr-old, 5 others with HIV
14th August 2018 - Gridlock as flash flood hits Kaduna
14th August 2018 - Contempt: Appeal Court halts arrest order on INEC chair‎
14th August 2018 - Benue 2019:  Varsity Don gets  PDP elders’ endorsement
14th August 2018 - APC taunts Saraki, Ekweremadu
14th August 2018 - Cross River: Traders endorse Ayade for second term
14th August 2018 - EFCC’ll scare away foreign investors –Akwa Ibom govt.
14th August 2018 - Obaseki salutes Odigie-Oyegun at 79
Home / National / Court restrains new Benue Speaker, others from entering, sitting at Assembly Complex
COURT

Court restrains new Benue Speaker, others from entering, sitting at Assembly Complex

— 14th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche, has restrained the new Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, and others from entering and sitting in the state assembly complex.

They are also restrained Uba and other principal officers including the deputy speaker Hon. Johnson Ahubi, majority leader, Avine Agbom, deputy majority leader, Sule Audu and Chief Whip, Kester Kyenge from parading themselves as principal officers of the house.

In a restraining order on motion ex-parte brought by the impeached speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, the presiding Judge, Justice Theresa Igoche said that ‘the order is made in the overall interest of justice.’

“I have looked at paragraphs 22-34 of the affidavit in support and paragraphs 5-13 of the affidavit of urgency. This court takes judicial notice of the order of interim injunction made against the plaintiffs/applicants in suit No. MHC/259/18.

“It is similar to the relief being sought here. It is my view that it is necessary for the purpose of averting any danger  that may be caused and to avoid any breach of the peace.

“That this application be granted so that the members of the Benue State House of Assembly will not sit in the 5th plaintiffs/applicants complex until the motion on Notice is heard and determined. This order is made in the overall interest of justice,” Justice Igoche said.

It would be recalled that the new speaker last week Wednesday, took possession of the assembly complex after the withdrawal of policemen from the complex.

READ ALSO: Crisis rocks CAN’s Trust Fund, trustees dissolved

Ikyange’s counsel, Chief M. M. Osuman (SAN) had sought the relief of the court for an order restraining the 1-5 defendants from conducting the sitting of 5th plaintiff, and restraining same from carrying out any functions of the 5th plaintiff.

He also prayed the court to restrain the defendants from further entry and occupying  the offices of the 1-4 of the plaintiffs and restraining the defendants from entry and further entry into offices of 1-4 plaintiffs in the 5th plaintiffs complex pending the hearing and determination of the  motion on notice.

The plaintiffs are Terkimbi Ikyange (Speaker) Hon. James Okefe (deputy speaker) Hon Benjamin Adanyi (majority leader) Nick Eworo (deputy majority leader) who were all recently impeached by 22 members of the State House of Assembly.

The Defendants include Titus Uba (new speaker), Johnson Ahubi, (deputy speaker), Avine Agbom, (majority leader), Sule Audu (deputy majority leader), Kester Ikyange, (Chief Whip) and 6 defendant, Dr Torese Agena, (Clerk).

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

Court restrains new Benue Speaker, others from entering, sitting at Assembly Complex

— 14th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche, has restrained the new Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, and others from entering and sitting in the state assembly complex. They are also restrained Uba and other principal officers including the deputy speaker Hon. Johnson Ahubi, majority leader, Avine…

  • CAN

    Crisis rocks CAN’s Trust Fund, trustees dissolved

    — 14th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it has dissolved the trustees of its Trust Fund, advising Nigerians, especially Christians in Nigeria and abroad, not to associate with anybody as related to the Trust Fund. The dissolved trustees were accused of using the CAN brand to solicit funds from Christians in Nigeria…

  • SUICIDE

    Dismissed cop commits suicide after infecting 9-yr-old, 5 others with HIV

    — 14th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death a 40-year-old dismissed policeman simply identified as Bassey. The dismissed cop was believed to have infected six victims with the HIV virus after defiling them. Bassey, from Cross Rivers State, was believed to have committed suicide to escape mob lynching…

  • FLOOD

    Gridlock as flash flood hits Kaduna

    — 14th August 2018

    KEPA, ZLGA, others storm spot to put situation under control Sola Ojo, Kaduna Kaduna residents and motorists in Kawo, a community in Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Monday, experienced flash flood as a result of torrential rain. The development, which hindered vehicular movement affected motorists  coming to town from the Zaria…

  • COURT

    Contempt: Appeal Court halts arrest order on INEC chair‎

    — 14th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud, got some reprieve, on Monday, as the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal stopped the execution of the warrant of arrest ordered against him by a Federal High Court. The appellate court granted a stay of execution of the arrest…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share