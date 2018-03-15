Court restrains NASS from taking further action on Electoral Act Amendment Bill

TVCN

An Abuja High Court has ordered the National Assembly to take no further action on the Electoral Act amendment Bill, which seeks to change the order of the 2019 elections.

The Accord Party instituted the suit challenging the national assembly’s right to alter the election sequence prepared by the electoral body, INEC.

The restraining order issued by Justice Ahmed Mohammed is to last till March the 20th, which is the next hearing date.

Delivering a ruling on an oral application by the plaintiff’s counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Justice Mohammed held that the restraining order was made to preserve the substance of the main suit.

Meanwhile, the House Of Representatives has said it would re-gazzette the Electoral Act, expunging the areas where it is in agreement with the Executive.

Briefing newsmen after plenary, the spokesman of the House Abdulrazaq Namdas, says in line with the constitution, the House will bring back the debate and follow the procedure of first and second reading, afterwards it will be passed and retransmitted to the president for assent.

He added that the House is in the process of overriding the veto of the president on 10 bills which include the peace Corp bill.