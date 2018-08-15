Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

An Ilorin High Court presided over by Justice T. S. Umar yesterday restrained Kwara State House of Assembly and its agents from suspending and investigating Saheed Popoola.

The legislator, representing Balogun/Ojomu constituency of Offa in the House of Assembly, is the only lawmaker who stayed back in APC and refused to defect with 23 others to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in the state.

Consequently, the House of Assembly had commenced process to investigate his certificate, which was said not to be regular, accusing him of forgery as well as threatening to suspend him.

Popoola had headed for the court to challenge the decisions of the House of Assembly.

In the thirty two paragraphs affidavit filed on his behalf by his counsel, Barrister Ayinla Jawondo, in suit no KWS/103/2018 against other members of the assembly, including the Speaker, he said

“the defendants have no vires/power to suspend the claimant and or truncate and or in any way interfere with the claimant’s tenure and performance based on criminal allegations of forgery of educational qualifications submitted by the claimant”

The judge, in his order after hearing the motion, said: “The defendants/respondents and or any person or group of persons acting on their behalf are hereby restrained from investigating, inquiring into, determining and or taking any step as legislative house on criminal allegations of forgery of educational qualification(s) submitted by the claimant for election and issuance of dud/bounced cheques made against the claimant.

“The defendants/respondents, are hereby restrained from suspending the claimant/applicant and or truncating and or any way interfering with claimant/applicant’s tenure and performance and enjoyment of his legislative functions and duties, pertaining to his office.”

The case was adjourned to August 17, 2018 for hearing.