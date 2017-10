From: Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Muslim Hassan of Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Thursday, restrained the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris and the State Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi from arresting the Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Mr. Charles Kie.

The court ordered that status quo be maintained until Kie’s Motion on Notice for an order of perpetual injunction was heard and determined.

Details later…