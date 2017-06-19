The Sun News
19th June 2017 - Court remands Niger PDP Chair in prison custody
19th June 2017 - Alleged N600m fraud: Court admits evidence against ex-Naval boss, Jibrin
19th June 2017 - Epe: Abducted students’ll soon be re-united with parents, says AIG
19th June 2017 - Lassa Fever: Anambra govt. confirms one dead, 65 on surveillance
19th June 2017 - LG poll: Gov. Ambode commends LASIEC on efforts so far
19th June 2017 - Dariye begs court to adjourn N1.1bn scam trial
19th June 2017 - Quit order: Fasoranti warns against secession, seeks dialogue
19th June 2017 - 2017: Anambra Consensus Project begins interactions with guber aspirants
19th June 2017 - Varsity Don, activist fault Nigerians’ readiness to fight corruption
19th June 2017 - Desert encroachment: Church to plant 17,000 trees annually in Taraba
Court remands Niger PDP Chair in prison custody

Court remands Niger PDP Chair in prison custody

— 19th June 2017

From: JOHN ADAMS, MINNA

A Minna High Court, presided over by Justice Aliyu Mohammed Maiyaki, on Monday, remanded the Niger State  chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Tanko Beji, in prison custody till Friday, when he will rule on his bail application

Counsel to Beji, Mr. Olajide Ayodele (SAN) had asked the court to grant the party chieftain bail on the ground that “he is a well known person in the state and in the legal profession as such cannot jump bail”.

However, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Gbolahan Latona (SAN), opposed to the submission on the grounds that the offence for which the PDP boss was charged was not bailable by virtue of section 341 sub section 2 of the criminal procedure code.

Nevertheless, he said the court could use its discretion as well to grant the accused person bail.

Earlier, the EFCC formally charged Barr. Beji, on Monday, along with ex- governor Aliyu and Umar Nasko and made him the second accused person after spending 12 days in their custody.

Beji was arraigned on a one count charge of aiding and abetting the former governor. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Maiyaki also ruled, on Monday, that the court had jurisdiction to hear the suit brought against ex- governor Aliyu, his former Chief of Staff Umar Mohammed Nasko and now Beji.

The Judge, ruling on a preliminary objection raised by counsel to Umar Nasko, Mr. Mamman Mike Usman (SAN),  that the court did not have jurisdiction to entertain the suit, said: “the basis for which the application was made did not exist

” Most of the points upon which the arguments were predicated upon are false”.

Justice Maiyaki further ruled that: “it is not proper to tamper with the bail application of Aliyu and Nasko as canvassed by the EFCC following the amendment of the charge which brought in the PDP chairman as 2nd accused person”.

