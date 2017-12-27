The Sun News
Latest
27th December 2017 - Court remands farmer, 55, for defiling 8-yr boy
27th December 2017 - We are ready for CHAN – Coach Yusuf
27th December 2017 - Man on trial for death threat against wife over son’s paternity
27th December 2017 - Obama talks social media in interview with Prince Harry
27th December 2017 - Group raises the alarm over poor condition of drug rehab centers
27th December 2017 - Police foil robbery attack in Katsina
27th December 2017 - I’m not destroying Rivers APC, undecided over 2019 guber – Sen. Abe
27th December 2017 - Buhari congratulates Christopher Kolade at 85
27th December 2017 - NNPC, depot owners trade blames over N21.7b debt
27th December 2017 - Israeli occupation behind Christians exodus from Palestine – study
Home / National / Court remands farmer, 55, for defiling 8-yr boy

Court remands farmer, 55, for defiling 8-yr boy

— 27th December 2017

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 55-year-old farmer, Muhammad Khamis, in prison, for allegedly defiling 8-year-old boy.

Khamis, who lives at Kurna Asabe Quarters Kano, is being tried on a one-count charge of unnatural offence.

The Police prosecutor, Insp Pogu Lale, told the court that one Ibrahim Shuaibu of the same address reported the matter at Kano State Hisbah Board office, on Nov.16.

He told the court that on Nov.15, at about 8:30pm, the accused allegedly deceived and lured the victim into his toilet, situated at Kurna Asabe Quarters Kano and had canal knowledge of the boy.

Lale said the offence contravened section 284 of the penal code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

But the Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused in prison and adjourned the case until Jan. 15, 2018 for mention. (NAN)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court remands farmer, 55, for defiling 8-yr boy

— 27th December 2017

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 55-year-old farmer, Muhammad Khamis, in prison, for allegedly defiling 8-year-old boy. Khamis, who lives at Kurna Asabe Quarters Kano, is being tried on a one-count charge of unnatural offence. The Police prosecutor, Insp Pogu Lale, told the court that one Ibrahim Shuaibu of the…

  • Man on trial for death threat against wife over son’s paternity

    — 27th December 2017

    A 47-year-old civil servant, Adeyemi Akande, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly threatening to kill his wife, Olanike, over their son’s paternity. Akande, a resident of Alagbado, Lagos, is being tried for threat to life and assault. According to prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused committed the offences on…

  • Group raises the alarm over poor condition of drug rehab centers

    — 27th December 2017

    …Says, ‘90% of private rehab centres are torture, rape camps’ From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja A non-governmental organisation, YouthRISE Nigeria, has raised the alarm over the poor condition of rehabilitation centers for people who affected by excess drugs use or other ill-mental status. The group is deeply concerned and alleged that over 90 percent of private…

  • Police foil robbery attack in Katsina

    — 27th December 2017

    The police command, in Katsina State, on Wednesday, said it has foiled an armed robbery operation by a gang that specialised in car theft and arrested two persons. Commissioner of Police Benson Gwana, disclosed this when he presented the suspects before newsmen in Katsina. He said “those arrested were Hussaini Ahmed and Mohammed Kabir, both…

  • I’m not destroying Rivers APC, undecided over 2019 guber – Sen. Abe

    — 27th December 2017

    From: TONY JOHN,  Port Harcourt The senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District,  Magnus Abe, has said he is yet to declare his political ambition for 2019 and that he  is in no way responsible for the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Sen. Abe was reacting to insinuations and allegations…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share