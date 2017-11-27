The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Court remands ex-Edo deputy Speaker’s sons for attempt to kill father

Court remands ex-Edo deputy Speaker’s sons for attempt to kill father

— 27th November 2017

From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City

Two sons of a former Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Fred Omoigberai, have been remanded in prison custody by an Evbuoriaria Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Benin-City for allegedly threatening to kill their father and for other cultism-related charges.

The charge sheet against the accused read, “The accused persons,  Emmanuel (30) and Davis (33) Omoigberai and others, now on the run, between year 2000 and October 20, 2017 allegedly connived  to belong to a secret cult group (Eiye confraternity) and often threatened to kill their father, Hon. Fred Omoigberai and intimidated other family members.”

It was also alleged by the prosecution that the two brothers had on 23rd September 2017, scaled the fence to their father’s house at NO. 1Hon. Fred Omoigberai Street, Sapele Road, Benin-City, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, held the security man on guard hostage for several hours at gun point and attempted to break the doors to gain entrance to the living rooms with intent to attack, rob, assassinate or kidnap the occupants particularly their father.

The offence as stated on the charge sheet with No.MEV/403c/2017 are punishable under sections 5(b), 4(1)(a)(c) and (h) of the Edo state secret cult prohibition law 2000 and section 2(1) 2(a)(b) of the armed robbery and firearms(special provision)law 2004.

Presiding Chief Magistrate of the Court, Mrs. Caroline Oghuma, declined jurisdiction over the matter and accordingly remanded the two brothers in prison custody while directing that their case file be duplicated and forwarded to the State Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

