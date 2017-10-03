The Sun News
Court remands driver for raping College student

3rd October 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN,  ADO-EKITI‎

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court has remanded a mini-bus driver, Tope Ojolo, in prison custody, for allegedly raping and robbing  a female student of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

Ojolo, 21, was arraigned in court by the Commissioner of Police, on Friday, for the offence he committed on September 17 after the state police command had concluded its investigation.

The accused, while conveying the rape victim on the said date  from Ikere, suddenly dashed into the bush few metres away from the college campus where he raped her and robbed her of some personal effects.

The development sparked protest from the College’s students who allegedly clashed with some drivers in the town, before Ojolo later turned himself over to the palace of the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu, after a manhunt was launched for him. The monarch handed him over to the police.

Ojolo was identified by the victim as the one who sexually assaulted her on the fateful day.

The suspect had confessed to the crime at the Ikere Main Police Station and exhibits such as offensive weapons were recovered from him

At the court proceeding, police prosecutor, Sergeant Monica Ikebuilo, urged the court to grant her request to enable her send the duplicate file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Defence counsel, Timi Omotoso, took date to approach the appropriate court for the bail of his client.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Dolapo Akinsanya, ordered the remand of the suspect pending the issuance of the legal advice.

